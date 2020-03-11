Revisiting Seahawks Past Compensatory Draft Picks

After weeks of anticipation, the NFL finally announced all 32 compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft, awarding three of those selections to the Seahawks.

Over the past 10 years under the direction of general manager John Schneider, Seattle has selected 13 players with compensatory picks. However, the organization hasn't received one since 2017 and unearthing talent with those picks has proved difficult.

How have the Seahawks fared playing the compensatory pick game? Here's a look at each of the franchise's 13 compensatory draft choices during Schneider's tenure.

Third Round

2017: Nazair Jones (Pick No. 102), Amara Darboh (Pick No. 106)

Most recently, Schneider used two third round compensatory selections on Jones and Darboh. Unfortunately, neither of these picks panned out. Jones flashed promise as a rookie, recording 19 tackles and 2.0 sacks in 11 games. But after regressing in his second season with the Seahawks and being a healthy scratch for six games, he missed the entire 2019 season with a knee injury. As for Darboh, injuries prevented him from contributing as hoped and he finished his time in Seattle with eight receptions for 71 yards. He has since had brief tenures with Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh.

2016: Rees Odhiambo (Pick No. 97)

Lauded for his versatility coming out of Boise State, Odhiambo saw action in eight games for the Seahawks as a rookie at guard and tackle. He was slated to remain a backup in 2017 until George Fant tore his ACL in the preseason, forcing him into the lineup at left tackle. He struggled through seven games before landing on injured reserve and Schneider dealt a second-round pick to the Texans for Duane Brown at the trade deadline. Though he returned for training camp and the preseason, Odhiambo was released in early September and appeared in one game for the Cardinals in 2018.

Fourth Round

2015: Mark Glowinski (Pick No. 134)

Much like Odhiambo, Glowinski saw some action as a reserve during his rookie season and showed signs of being a potential starter. Though he endured his share of struggles, he started all 16 games at left guard for the Seahawks in 2016 and the future looked to be bright for the ex-West Virginia standout. But after signing Luke Joeckel in free agency, Glowinski shifted to the right side and started just two games in 2017 before being waived. Since then, he has found a home with the Colts and has been a full-time starter each of the past two seasons.

Fifth Round

2016: Alex Collins (Pick No. 171)

Stuck behind Thomas Rawls and Christine Michael on the depth chart, Collins barely touched the field for most of his rookie season, finishing with 125 rushing yards and a touchdown in 11 games. After the Seahawks drafted Chris Carson and signing Eddie Lacy before the 2017 season, he became expendable and was waived, eventually landing with the Ravens. Quickly taking advantage of injuries in Baltimore's backfield, he earned a promotion to the active roster and nearly eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards while scoring six touchdowns. Off field issues led to his release last March and after sitting out the 2019 season, he's been linked to Seattle for a possible reunion.

2015: Tye Smith (Pick No. 170)

Since Schneider arrived, the Seahawks have rarely picked small school prospects, but they did take a chance on Smith with hopes he could develop into a quality NFL cornerback. The former Towson star appeared in four games as a rookie and recorded a single tackle, but he didn't make it onto the active roster in 2016. After a brief spell on Seattle's practice squad, he spent time with Washington and Tennessee, most recently playing in nine games for the Titans in 2019.

Sixth Round

2016: Joey Hunt (Pick No. 215)

Arguably one of Schneider's best compensatory selections, the undersized Hunt bounced between the active roster and practice squad during his first two seasons. Aside from a spot start for Justin Britt during his rookie season, he only saw the field for special teams. But when Britt tore his ACL in Week 8 last season, the former TCU starter showcased his toughness by battling through a stress fracture of his own and starting Seattle's final 10 games, including two postseason contests. Scheduled to be a restricted free agent, the Seahawks would be wise to give him a qualifying offer.

2015: Obum Gwacham (Pick No. 209), Kristjan Sokoli (Pick No. 214)

The Seahawks have never been averse to drafting athletic projects and both Gwacham and Sokoli qualified as such. Formerly a receiver at Oregon State, Gwacham transitioned to defensive end late in his college career and though he failed to make Seattle's roster, he did produce 2.5 sacks for New Orleans as a rookie. Since then, he's spent time with the New York Jets, Cardinals, and Colts and currently is playing for the Tampa Bay Vipers in the XFL. Switched to the offensive line by coach Tom Cable, Sokoli dressed in one game for the Seahawks as a rookie and washed out of the league completely in 2018.

Seventh Round

2013: Jared Smith (Pick No. 241), Michael Bowie (Pick No. 242)

Another one of Cable's experiments, Smith transitioned from defensive line to guard during his first season with the Seahawks. He never dressed for a game before landing on injured reserve and after spending time on the Falcons and Cowboys practice squads in 2015 and 2016, he retired to go into real estate. Coming out of tiny Northeastern State, Bowie started eight games as a rookie for the eventual Super Bowl champs. But his success proved to be short-lived, as he arrived at training camp overweight and was released by the team in August 2014.

2011: Malcolm Smith (Pick No. 242)

Easily the most recognizable compensatory pick in the Schneider era, Smith produced 130 tackles and two interceptions primarily as a reserve linebacker during four seasons with the Seahawks. After intercepting Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and returning the pick 69 yards for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLVIII, he garnered MVP honors. Two years later, he struck a two-year, $7 million with the Raiders and served as a starter both seasons. He's currently a free agent after playing in three games for the Cowboys and Jaguars last season.

2010: Jameson Konz (Pick No. 245)

Catching the attention of scouts after an impressive pro day at Kent State, Schneider used his first compensatory selection to snag Konz, who offered the versatility to play tight end and defensive end. Unfortunately, Konz battled injuries during his couple of seasons with the Seahawks, including tearing his ACL during the only regular season game he played in back in 2011. He tried to make a comeback on several occasions, but he simply couldn't stay healthy and retired after being released by the Broncos prior to the 2014 season.