Seahawks 2020 Awards: Offensive/Defensive MVP

Finishing with 12 regular season wins for the first time in six seasons, the Seahawks featured plenty of star power on both sides of the football. But which players stood out as the most valuable to the team's 2020 success?

While they didn't finish their season as envisioned with a Wild Card round playoff loss at Lumen Field, the Seahawks still enjoyed a strong 12-win season that culminated in their first NFC West title since 2016 and fifth overall under coach Pete Carroll.

Over the course of the season, Seattle had no shortage of star power, as three players earned All-Pro honors and numerous others could have staked a claim to such distinction playing for one of the NFL's best teams. Seven players also garnered Pro Bowl nods, including four first-time selections.

Looking back at one of the best regular seasons in franchise history, on a team loaded with premier talent on both sides of the football, which two players stood out as the most valuable? Our writers make their picks:

Offensive Most Valuable Player

Corbin Smith: Russell Wilson

Understandably, critics have been quick to pile on Wilson for his subpar second half performance by his standards and to an extent, he deserved the scrutiny. But looking at his season holistically, he still set a franchise record with 40 touchdown passes, completed over 68 percent of his pass attempts, and surpassed 4,200 passing yards for just the second time in nine NFL seasons. Behind an offensive line that seemed to regress down the stretch in part due to injuries, he continued to excel using his legs as well, finishing the season with 513 rushing yards and 6.2 yards per carry, his highest totals in both categories since 2017.

Ty Gonzalez: DK Metcalf

While the obvious choice may be to pick Russell Wilson here, the quarterback's inconsistent play in the latter half of the season deterred me enough to instead go with his top receiving threat in DK Metcalf. In just his second season in the league, Metcalf caught 83 balls, scored 10 times, and set the Seahawks' single-season record for most receiving yards with 1,303. Metcalf established himself as one of the best receivers in the league, and at just 23 years old, may only be getting started in the Pacific Northwest.

Nick Lee: Metcalf

Russell Wilson fell short of earning MVP for the entire season as a whole. His last month or so was extremely disappointing, especially considering how he performed in the playoff loss. Metcalf set the franchise single season record for receiving yards with 1,303 yards, breaking Steve Largent's 35-year mark in just his second season. He had five 100-yard games, including two 150-plus yard outings. He established himself as one of the most dynamic receivers in the NFL and a true weapon in this offense.

Colby Patnode: Metcalf

The easiest way to go is to pick Russell Wilson and he was under consideration, but his second half left a lot to be desired. He was arguably the biggest reason Seattle had an early exit from the playoffs. Not only did Metcalf set a Seahawks record for receiving yards, he scored 10 touchdowns and caught 84 passes, earning an 82.7 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Defensive Most Valuable Player

Corbin Smith: K.J. Wright

Bobby Wagner and Jamal Adams were All-Pro selections, so both players could stake a claim to this award for different reasons. But proving himself to be the ultimate team player, Wright changed positions to SAM linebacker early in the season despite not necessarily being thrilled about it and turned in arguably the best overall season of his 10-year career. While the defense struggled throughout the first half, the ever-so-reliable veteran stood out as a bright spot from Week 1 through the playoffs, finishing with 86 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and wrapping up the year as the only player in the NFL with double-digit passes defensed and tackles for loss.

Ty Gonzalez: Wright

It doesn't feel very long ago that fans of the Seahawks and critics alike seemed all but done with Wright, who played in just five regular season games due to knee issues in 2018. In 2020, however, Wright silenced the doubters again by having one of his best seasons to date and often looked like the most consistent defensive player Seattle had in a year full of ups and downs.

Nick Lee: Jamal Adams

After being acquired for a king's ransom, Adams set the single season sacks record for a defensive back in just 10 games. What more do you need to see from the star safety? He is a heat seeking missile and it was clear the defense was not the same when he wasn't healthy earlier in the year. That's true value and the picks the Seahawks gave up were well worth it.

Colby Patnode: Bobby Wagner

Wagner was as steady as ever with 138 tackles and earned high coverage grades from Pro Football Focus, eventually grabbing his sixth straight First-Team All-Pro selection. However, his lack of game-changing plays such as sacks, interceptions, and forced fumbles over the course of the season forced me to consider K.J. Wright and Jamal Adams for this award. Ultimately, Wagner's consistency and leadership in the middle proved to be the deciding factor.