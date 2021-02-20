Seahawks 2021 Draft Profile: Feleipe Franks

The Seahawks, like 31 other teams, will spend the next handful of weeks evaluating talent in the upcoming NFL draft. While Seattle has its franchise quarterback, bringing in a potentially reliable backup to develop would be a nice luxury to have.

We sure have spent a lot of time talking about Russell Wilson, haven't we? But the talk is starting to die down and most are finally accepting the reality that the Seahawks are not going to trade their franchise quarterback—at least not this offseason. Not only would the Seahawks lose their Hall of Fame quarterback, but they would be left without a reasonable replacement.

The Seahawks have done a poor job selecting quarterbacks since they took Wilson in the third round of the 2012 draft, largely because they've never treated it as a priority position. And who can blame them? Wilson has missed just a handful of practices in his career and has never missed a start in his nine-year career.

But the lack of draft capital spent at the position does leave them vulnerable if worst comes to worst and if these past two weeks have taught us anything, it's that life without Russell Wilson could be a reality sooner than we think. With limited resources, however, selecting a quarterback with one of their first few picks isn't realistic. If they're able to accumulate more selections to the point they could justify such a luxury, there are some intriguing tools in the Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks game.

Strengths

Franks has the size that NFL general managers love. He stands at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds. He has massive hands, a benefit for quarterbacks playing in Seattle. But despite his hulking size, he is a good athlete who isn't afraid to scramble and can be effective in a read-option scheme, as well as the QB power game near the goal line. He's not a burner like Cam Newton, but he can avoid pressure in the pocket in a way reminiscent of Ben Roethlisberger.

Franks throws a nice deep ball and shows impressive accuracy, completing 70 percent of his passes in his final two seasons. He also takes good care of the football, posting a 2.2 interception rate in his final two seasons. Franks and Wilson share an interesting similarity: both transferred in their final year and were not only embraced by their new teammates, but they were also chosen to be captains.

Weaknesses

Despite throwing a pretty deep ball, Franks possess average arm talent. He won't impress scouts with the tightest spiral, but he can make all the throws if he throws with anticipation. However, he has yet to show that particular skill with any regularity. He also has a tendency to stare down his primary receiver and needs to learn how to use his eyes to manipulate defensive backs.

He has shown growth in understanding coverages and working through his progressions, but Franks is very much a work in progress. He isn't a plug-and-play QB who will need time to develop with an offensive coordinator who can best utilize his skill set.

Fit in Seattle

Currently, the Seahawks' backup quarterback is Alex McGough or Danny Etling—another large human with average arm talent who moves well for the position. Franks is likely a sixth or seventh-round pick who will be under no pressure to play in 2021 and has a fighting chance to make the 53-man roster.

He's a solid fit for Shane Waldron, who has utilized many of the spread concepts that Franks ran at Arkansas and Florida to help Jared Goff. Franks and Goff share some of the same limitations, giving Waldron a starting point if he were to eventually work with the former.

Ideally, Franks would be a developmental QB on the practice squad, but he does share traits similar to Saints weapon Taysom Hill. Perhaps there's a possibility here of giving a creative coordinator like Waldron an extra toy to play with.