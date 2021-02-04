Seahawks 2021 NFL Draft Profile: Brady Christensen

Over the course of the next several months, the Seahawks and 31 other teams will be evaluating the latest crop of incoming talent in preparation for the 2021 NFL draft. Today we take a look at a potential future backside blocker for Seattle to groom behind Duane Brown this season.

The Seahawks have limited capital in the upcoming draft, sporting just four picks to date with only one in the top 100. Therefore, they will need to identify potential steals and hidden gems in the mid and late rounds of the draft. BYU's rock at left tackle, Brady Christensen, could be just that. He is a possible franchise tackle that could be waiting long into the draft process to be selected. Most mock drafts currently have him as a late day two or early day three pick.

After the departure of Russell Okung following the 2015 season, the Seahawks struggled to find a consistent answer at left tackle. Seattle searched hither and yon for a quality replacement. Finally, after several failed experiments, the Seahawks had seen enough and swung a blockbuster deal to nab All-Pro Duane Brown from the Texans during the 2017 campaign.

Ever since then, the Seahawks have been set at the position with Brown starting 56 of a possible 61 games in Seattle. He was named a Pro Bowler again in 2017 and a second-team All-Pro in 2018. However, Brown will be entering his age 36 season on the last of year of his contract, which could mean he's inching towards the end of a 14-year career in the NFL. But instead of waiting for that to happen, it would behoove Seattle to look for his possible replacement now.

Enter Brady Christensen.

Strengths

Christensen was a key part of BYU's success this season as they capped off an 11-1 campaign, just a yard short at Coastal Carolina from a perfect season. At left tackle, he paved the way for one of the most explosive offenses in all of college football. The Cougars ranked sixth in total offense, eighth in passing yards per game, and ninth in scoring. The most telling stat for Christensen is BYU allowed the ninth-least sacks per game in 2020.

Christensen had the responsibility of keeping quarterback and future first round pick Zach Wilson clean and healthy in the pocket—he did that masterfully. In 409 pass-blocking snaps in 2020, Christensen allowed just one sack and three pressures. This earned him consensus first-team All-American honors.

Pro Football Focus fell in love with his talents and production, slapping a robust 96.2 overall grade on his 2020 season—the highest ever given to a left tackle prospect. That alone should turn heads and also make them wonder why he is seen as a fringe day two prospect. PFF ranked Christensen No. 8 in their list of top 100 players of the 2020 college football season.

He is not just a one-trick pony either. The difference between his pass and run blocking grades is miniscule, going from 96.0 while pass blocking to 95.2 while paving the way in the run game.

At 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, the Bountiful, Utah native is a large specimen capable of matching up to the brutal physicality of the trenches in the NFL. Like some that come out of BYU, he is an older player, soon to be 23 years old, and is married. He served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in New Zealand, delaying his football career. However, that has its advantages. It's likely no other tackle prospect in the draft will have his level of maturity and work ethic. He has been praised by coaches, teammates and draft pundits for his level of football IQ. He is smart and savvy enough to play multiple positions, if left tackle for one reason or another does not work out.

Another trait to admire is his durability. In three seasons, he missed just one start.

Frankly, any time there is a large, stout left tackle putting up those kinds of grades on a high-powered offense, you should pay attention.

Weaknesses

So why is Zach Wilson's blindside blocker in college not high on many draft boards? Honestly, it's puzzling. The only dock on his resume may be his age, as mentioned. However, for an offensive lineman, that might not be as important as it is for a quarterback or running back. Christensen is still roughly 13 years younger than Duane Brown.

There are other tackle prospects in the draft that might be more athletically gifted than Christensen. At times, he gets by with his intelligence and high effort rather than brute strength or elite athleticism. That is successful most of the time but it might have a different outcome lining up against the Leonard Floyds and Nick Bosas of the world in the NFC West.

Fit in Seattle

Where he lacks in pure athleticism, he makes up for in coachability. Offensive line coach Mike Solari would be overjoyed to have a guy of Christensen's character, coachability, size, and motor.

Even with the switch to Shane Waldron at offensive coordinator, Seattle's offense should look how Pete Carroll desires with a focus on running the ball. Therefore, they need maulers up front and this All-American can be that guy.

If the Seahawks wish to re-sign one - or both - of Brown or right tackle Brandon Shell this time next year, Christensen could still make an excellent swing tackle option for either spot as well.

If the word gets out about Christensen, he may not be there for the Seahawks much later than the second round where they currently have their highest pick at No. 56. For their sake, the hope is that mum's the word and the former Cougar falls right into Seattle's lap at some point in the draft.