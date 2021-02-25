Seahawks 2021 Draft Profile: Marquez Stevenson

Needing a true slot receiver in 2021, the Seahawks could look to one of the fastest players at the position in the upcoming draft: University of Houston's Marquez Stevenson.

On a day that’s shed even more light on the rift between Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, specifically head coach Pete Carroll, it’s clear what can mend the relationship: investing in the offensive talent around the star quarterback. If Seattle wants to make Wilson happy, they can start by establishing a few more complementary weapons at several skill positions.

They’ve already shown interest in tight ends Zach Ertz and Jonnu Smith, hoping to build a more reliable and consistent pass-catching group out of the position than the one they had in 2020. Receivers David Moore, Phillip Dorsett, and Josh Gordon are all hitting unrestricted free agency next month, so that unit is set to look quite different next season as well. That leaves just Freddie Swain and a whole ton of question marks behind star wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

That’s where 2021 draft prospect Marquez Stevenson out of the University of Houston comes in. Stevenson is one of my favorite receivers in a fairly deep class, offering a great mix of speed, athleticism, and physicality that meshes well with the Seahawks’ model at the position.

Strengths

Stevenson boasts legit mid-to-low 4.3, upper 4.4 speed, but that wasn’t always the case. In high school, the now 5-foot-10, 182-pound burner put up a rough 4.87 40-yard dash time and didn’t truly kick things into high gear until his sophomore season at Houston.

Returning from a torn ACL the year prior, Stevenson lit up stat sheets in 2018 with 11 total touchdowns on 1,019 yards receiving and 126 on the ground. The rushing stats are especially important because he, over the past three seasons, has found success getting to the edge on jet sweeps quickly and effectively—something the Seahawks have lacked in years past and new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron will likely want to implement more of in 2021.

Despite his smaller build, he’s proven he can win in contested situations in the middle of the field or on 50-50 balls with his 31-inch arms and reliable hands. And though his speed is the one trait that will jump off the page for most, he’s not just another one-trick pony who can only run go routes. He’s progressed as a route runner and uses his near-elite acceleration to eat up chunks of yardage after the catch out of the slot.

Weaknesses

While he shines at the point of the catch, Stevenson’s ability to win at the line of scrimmage will be greatly tested at the highest level. The best way to eliminate speed at the receiver position is to jam them at the line, and NFL cornerbacks will do just that to Stevenson if he doesn’t improve his footwork and hands off the snap.

Although he’s made strides in his route running, there’s still work to be done. On tape, some of his routes just don’t have enough bite to them and often appear flat. If he’s going to succeed as a starting slot receiver in the NFL, he’ll need to continue refining pieces of his route tree.

Fit in Seattle

The Seahawks need a true slot receiver behind Metcalf and Lockett, but don’t have the financial flexibility to address every item on their laundry list of needs in the way they want. If this is a spot they choose to cut corners at this offseason, Stevenson is a high upside play who could immediately make an impact thanks to his impressive - yet raw - skill set.

Despite their limited draft capital, the Seahawks should have the opportunity to select him at least once or twice in late April. Right now, many outlets project Stevenson as a mid-to-late round pick, though I think he’s more than deserving of hearing his name called on day two.

Having the speed Seattle covets at the position and the potential to continue improving as a well-rounded slot receiver, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better fit for this particular offense in the upcoming draft class. Pair that with his ability in the run game as well and Stevenson could be a pure weapon in the NFL, making him one of the more intriguing mid-round values we’ll look at in our draft previews.