Seahawks 2021 NFL Draft Profile: Trey Smith

Over the course of the next several months, the Seahawks and 31 other teams will be evaluating the latest crop of incoming talent in preparation for the 2021 NFL draft. Today we take a look at a potential instant starter at left guard.

In case you haven't heard, Russell Wilson wants to be better protected up front. Even if the eight-time Pro Bowler had not spoken out, Seattle would likely be looking to upgrade along the interior offensive line anyway. Damien Lewis looks like a stalwart for years to come at right guard, but the Seahawks' task this offseason is to find his left-side counterpart to replace departing veteran Mike Iupati.

The 2021 NFL draft contains several viable options at various interior offensive line positions with prospects coming in at all shapes, sizes, and schemes. Frankly, it is inexcusable for Seattle to not come away from the draft with at least one potential starter for the unit.

The SEC seems to grow solid offensive linemen as if they were picked from a vineyard out back. Tennessee's Trey Smith offers a skillset similar to Lewis when he came out of LSU last year.

Strengths

Smith is a stout man at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds and, like Lewis, is what some call a "people-mover." His power in the run game should be especially attractive to Seattle, who undoubtedly will still want to pound the football on the ground under Pete Carroll's supervision. He has nearly elite upper-body strength and uses it to his full advantage, plowing holes for running backs. At the second level, Smith is a daunting presence for linebackers and often overwhelms them.

His strong arms and hands also aid in pass blocking, which he is serviceable at as well. His physical traits make him a cinder block that is hard to move for an interior defensive lineman trying to rush the passer.

Smith was a Senior Bowl invite and Second-Team All-American. Any team would love to have a player with Smith's character and work ethic. He was named the 2019 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year, given to the college football player that best displays leadership on and off the field.

After the 2019 season he was also given the Fritz Pollard Trophy, which honors a collegiate player who has exemplified extraordinary courage, community values, and exceptional performance on the field.

Clearly, Smith is an upstanding citizen, a great leader and an astute football player. Any coach would be glad to be able to mold Smith into an NFL guard.

Weaknesses

Smith's weaknesses are few and far between. Given his huge frame and position at guard, he lacks elite athleticism. That may be exposed when trying to block at the second level of the defense against professional linebackers who are more agile and elusive. His footwork and technique also need polishing.

The biggest question mark on Smith's résumé is his medical history. He missed almost half of the 2018 season with blood clots in his lungs, which threatened his playing career entirely. However, he has played two full seasons since without missing a start.

Fit in Seattle

Quite simply, Smith is a perfect fit in Seattle at left guard. A mauler in the run game, stout against pass rush, and a model citizen off the field, Smith fits the bill for a lineman Pete Carroll would love to have.

ESPN's Mel Kiper has Smith as the No. 4 guard off of his personal big board. This means he could be a day two pick in the draft, perhaps right where Seattle has their first pick at No. 56. Several mocks have the former Volunteer going anywhere from picks 40-60. Seattle may need a little bit of luck to have Smith fall into their laps but if he is available at No. 56, John Schneider and Pete Carroll should pull the trigger.

Clearly, the Seahawks will continue to run the ball to some extent despite the outcry from their star quarterback. Smith is a good option to lead the running attack without compromising much when Wilson drops back to pass. There are minor details in technique he needs to sort out but much of it is correctable. If Smith works out, Seattle could have two staples at both guard spots for years to come.