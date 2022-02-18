Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Primer: Brandon Shell

Taking a clear step back compared to his first season in Seattle, Shell battled through numerous injuries in 2021. Assuming he fully recovers from a significant shoulder ailment, could he return on a second contract to try and reclaim his starting job?

After posting a disappointing 7-10 record to finish in last place in the NFC West during the 2021 season, the Seahawks made an earlier than expected transition into what will be a critical offseason for the future of the franchise.

When the new league year opens on March 16, Seattle will have 15 players scheduled to hit the market as unrestricted free agents. Three players will be restricted free agents and 11 will be exclusive rights free agents, while several other key veterans such as receiver DK Metcalf will be entering the final season of their respective deals ready to negotiate extensions.

Over the next several weeks, I will break down each and every one of the Seahawks' unrestricted free agents by revisiting their 2021 seasons, assessing why they should or should not be re-signed, breaking down an ideal contract, and making an early prediction on whether or not the player will return in 2022.

Next up in the series, Brandon Shell provided stability at right tackle for Seattle over the past two seasons when healthy. Could he return on a second contract to compete once again for a starting role?

Season In Review

After playing well in 11 starts during his first season with the Seahawks, Shell entered training camp in July set to compete against Cedric Ogbuehi to maintain his starting role at right tackle. Ogbuehi suffered an injury early in camp, the competition ultimately didn't commence as coach Pete Carroll intended, and the veteran's job was never in doubt. Dogged by an ankle sprain and shoulder issue as well as testing positive for COVID-19 late in the season, he wound up starting only 10 out of Seattle's 17 games and undrafted rookie Jake Curhan replaced him for the last five games. He finished an injury-marred year allowing three sacks and 21 quarterback pressures on 550 total snaps.

Why Seattle Should Re-Sign Him

Though Shell has been far from an elite starting tackle, he provided an immediate upgrade over former starter Germain Ifedi upon his arrival. In his first season with the team, he earned a stellar 80.3 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus after yielding only 19 pressures and three sacks on 460 pass protection reps. He also was penalized significantly less than his predecessor, drawing a grand total of five flags in 21 starts over the past two years. While his pass blocking numbers weren't near as pristine in 2021, he made strides as a run blocker, seeing his grade in that category from PFF improve nearly 10 points from the season prior.

Why Seattle Should Let Him Walk

Since entering the league as a fifth-round pick out of South Carolina in 2016, Shell has dealt with frequent injuries. In 2017, shoulder and neck injuries cost him four games in his first year as a starter for the Jets. He then missed the final two games of the 2018 season with a knee injury. In two seasons with the Seahawks, he has sat out 12 games due to a variety of ailments, and his latest shoulder injury opened the door for Curhan to impress and stake his claim to the starting role at right tackle moving forward. While playing at well below 100 percent health played a key factor in his regression, Shell's overall play slipped substantially compared to his first year in the Pacific Northwest, as Sports Info Solutions credited him with 16 blown blocks in pass protection compared to just six in 2020.

Ideal Contract

One year, $3 million

Prediction

Turning 30 years old earlier this month, Shell's career may be at a crossroads due to his struggles staying healthy. At the tail end of the season, Carroll indicated to reporters that the Seahawks would be open to re-signing the veteran and applauded him for his play since joining the organization. After missing nearly half of the 2021 season due to multiple injuries, he likely won't have much of a market in free agency, which would allow the team to bring him back to battle for his former starting role at an affordable rate if they wish. While that remains a possibility, however, it's more likely they will shift their focus towards looking for younger alternatives in the same price range and could opt to draft a tackle in April to compete against Curhan instead.