Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Primer: D.J. Reed

A revelation since arriving off waivers from the 49ers two years ago, Reed has quietly been one of the NFL's most underrated cornerbacks playing in Pete Carroll's secondary. Entering the prime of his career, may he have played his way out of the Seahawks' budget?

After posting a disappointing 7-10 record to finish in last place in the NFC West during the 2021 season, the Seahawks made an earlier than expected transition into what will be a critical offseason for the future of the franchise.

When the new league year opens on March 16, Seattle will have 15 players scheduled to hit the market as unrestricted free agents. Three players will be restricted free agents and 11 will be exclusive rights free agents, while several other key veterans such as receiver DK Metcalf will be entering the final season of their respective deals ready to negotiate extensions.

Over the next several weeks, I will break down each and every one of the Seahawks' unrestricted free agents by revisiting their 2021 seasons, assessing why they should or should not be re-signed, breaking down an ideal contract, and making an early prediction on whether or not the player will return in 2022.

Next up in the series, after turning in a strong second season in Seattle, will the team invest in D.J. Reed as a long-term starter at cornerback?

Season In Review

Despite missing the majority of training camp and the preseason with a groin injury, Reed followed up a strong finish to the 2020 season by earning the starting nod at left cornerback for Seattle's season opener. After struggling in the first three games, the team slid him back to right cornerback in place of Tre Flowers, who was benched and ultimately released. Starting 14 games total in the secondary, he set new career-highs with 78 tackles and 10 passes defensed while picking off a pair of passes, yielding just a 66.0 passer rating in coverage.

Why Seattle Should Re-Sign Him

Continuing to reward general manager John Schneider for claiming him off waivers two years ago and likewise prove smaller corners can indeed thrive on the outside in Pete Carroll's defense, Reed played like a shutdown defender after moving back to the right side in Week 4. During the last 15 weeks of the season, per Pro Football Focus, he ranked second among qualified corners in completion percentage against (47.5), 14th in passer rating (67.3), second in yards allowed after the catch (61), and yielded no touchdowns compared to two interceptions and five pass breakups. Remaining a willing and capable run defender, he also finished eighth among cornerbacks in solo tackles (43) during that span. Only 25 years old, his best football should still be ahead of him and he offers versatility to play in the slot if needed.

Why Seattle Should Let Him Walk

On the field, there have been few reasons not to appreciate what Reed has done for the Seahawks. But his struggles at left cornerback could potentially impact negotiations and he has had his share of problems with leaving tackles on the field, missing 15 combined tackles since 2020. The fact he has missed eight games due to injury over the past couple of seasons may also lead to some hesitation from Schneider and the front office when it comes to offering him a multi-year contract with much guaranteed money.

Ideal Contract

Three years, $23.5 million

Prediction

Based on his performance on the field, youth, and positional versatility, Reed may draw attention from numerous teams in free agency. This could create a bidding war for his services, which wouldn't be an ideal situation for the Seahawks. While Schneider and Carroll would both love to have him back, if his price point hits $10 million or more per year, they will likely have to repeat what they did this time a year ago allowing Shaquill Griffin to walk due to limited financial flexibility. With that said, the player wants to return and Seattle badly needs to lock up a long-term solution at cornerback, so expect Schneider to be willing to offer a quality multi-year deal in the $7-9 million per year range to avoid losing him.