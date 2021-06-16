Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Jordan Miller

A familiar face to Seattle sports fans, former University of Washington cornerback Jordan Miller looks to get his career back on track with the Seahawks in 2021. Will he able to take advantage of the uncertainty in the team's defensive backfield?

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs in full swing across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Jordan Miller, Defensive Back

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds

2020 Stats: N/A

Seahawks fans should be familiar with Miller from his days at the University of Washington. In four seasons for the Huskies, he registered six interceptions, 11 pass deflections, and 61 combined tackles. That proved good enough to get him drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, though he'd go on to play just 24 defensive snaps in his rookie year. That season would also be cut short due to a performance-enhancing drug suspension, which he'd serve through the end of 2019 and the first three weeks of 2020. Suffering an oblique injury shortly after his return, he was cut by the Falcons before he could work his way back onto the field. Landing with the Seahawks' practice squad in January, he signed a reserve/future deal to stick with the team in 2021. Now back in the Pacific Northwest, Miller hopes to get his career straightened out, but he'll have an uphill climb to factor into a deep group of defensive backs.

Best Case Scenario: If the concerns over Seattle's cornerback depth prove to be true, that could actually be a good thing for Miller. Where he currently stands on the roster, he'll need the likes of Damarious Randall and Pierre Desir to bomb in training camp and the preseason on top of a good showing of his own. If so, perhaps he flirts with a spot on the 53-man roster, though the most realistic, positive ending for him here is a place on the practice squad.

Worst Case Scenario: Miller's NFL struggles continue, getting him cut either before or after the preseason.

What to Expect in 2021: There are plenty of bodies to be found in the Seahawks' cornerback group, but there isn't a ton of certainty. Looking at the current group's structure and outlook, special teams will be a deciding factor in who gets the last roster spot at the position. This could swing things in the favor of a player like Miller, whose experience in the NFL has mostly come on punt and kick coverage. But if it came down to purely ranking the players in this group, Miller would be at - or near - the bottom. At most, he's a likely practice squad candidate until further notice.

