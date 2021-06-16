Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Saivion Smith

Formerly one of the nation's top cornerback recruits, Smith has bounced around with three teams, including spending time in the XFL, over the past two years. Will the lengthy defender finally find a home in Seattle or could this be his last NFL stop?

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs in full swing across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Saivion Smith, Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds

2020 Stats: Three tackles in six games

A five-star recruit who originally enrolled at LSU, Smith transferred to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College before eventually finding his way back to the SEC with Alabama. In his lone season with the Crimson Tide, he produced 60 tackles, three interceptions, and five passes defensed before declaring early for the NFL. Unfortunately, a subpar pro day performance led to him going undrafted and signing with the Jaguars, who cut him after training camp. He spent time with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL before landing with the Cowboys last season, appearing in six games last season as a reserve. The team released him following the draft in early May and the Seahawks claimed him off waivers to add another big-bodied cornerback to the competition.

Best Case Scenario: Playing in a scheme that accentuates his strengths as a physical press coverage cornerback and making plays on special teams, Smith emerges as one of Seattle's biggest preseason surprises and though he's not quite able to make the final roster, another team quickly claims him off waivers and he finds a quality rotational role elsewhere to help jumpstart his career.

Worst Case Scenario: Lacking the athletic traits necessary to play cornerback and unable to find a niche on special teams, Smith plunges to the bottom of the depth chart and the Seahawks cut him loose after the first preseason game, potentially bringing his time in the NFL to a close.

What to Expect in 2021: The Seahawks love taking chances on talented players who haven't panned out with other teams and though he went undrafted two years ago, Smith was at one time a highly decorated recruit who shined in Nick Saban's scheme at Alabama. He also has the size and length Seattle typically covets on the outside. But even if he exceeds expectations in August, it's hard to envision him leap-frogging Pierre Desir and Damarious Randall on the depth chart and both of those players aren't necessarily guaranteed a roster spot. Unfortunately, there seems to be too many bodies in front of him to have a realistic shot at making the 53-man roster. Signing onto the practice squad could be in his future, but other young players such as Jordan Miller and Bryan Mills may be more appealing alternatives.

