Seahawks All-Time Undrafted Team: Defense

Over the past decade with general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll running the show, the Seahawks have earned a reputation as one of the NFL's best organizations at mining undrafted talent.

But even before the arrival of Carroll and Schneider, Seattle had ample success finding undrafted stars throughout it's history, including having two notable undrafted players in the franchise's Ring of Honor.

Entering their 45th season of play in the NFL, which defensive players make the cut on our all-time Seahawks undrafted squad?

Defensive Ends: Michael Bennett, Rufus Porter

If Carroll could assemble a defense that fits what he's looking for schematically at both defensive end spots, Bennett and Porter would be the ideal fits at the five-tech and LEO roles respectively.

Originally signing out of Texas A & M undrafted, Bennett's first stint in Seattle ended with him being cut in mid-October 2009. He eventually returned to the Seahawks in 2013, producing 8.5 sacks while helping the team win Super Bowl XLVIII. In five seasons in the Pacific Northwest, he finished with 195 tackles, 69 tackles for loss, and 39.0 sacks while earning three Pro Bowl trips.

Coming from tiny Southern University, Porter made the Pro Bowl as a rookie primarily for his special teams accolades. Becoming a bigger fixture in Seattle's defense starting in 1989, he used his impressive burst and athleticism to rack up 35.0 sacks and 275 tackles over the next four seasons as one of the AFC's best speed rushers and made a second Pro Bowl during that time.

Defensive Tackles: Joe Nash, Poona Ford

Honorable Mention: Riddick Parker

A model of consistency and durability who played with a blue collar mentality, Nash played in 218 games for the Seahawks from 1982 to 1996. A stout run defender as well as a surprisingly effective pass rusher, the former Boston College standout evolved from an undrafted signee into a First-Team All-Pro selection in 1984 with 82 tackles and 7.0 sacks. At the time of his retirement, he ranked second in franchise history with 779 tackles and produced 47.5 sacks in 15 seasons.

Ford has only two years under his belt with 15 starts for the Seahawks, but he's been outstanding in limited action since arriving as an undrafted free agent out of Texas. He came on late as a rookie, making three tackles for loss in his first NFL start against the 49ers. After registering 32 tackles in 14 starts in 2019, the best looks to be yet to come for the ex-Longhorns standout.

Parker only started 19 games for the Seahawks, but he proved to be an effective run stuffer and contributed some rushing opposing quarterbacks during four seasons with the team. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound North Carolina alum recorded 85 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and seven tackles for loss in 52 games.

Linebackers: David Hawthorne, Greg Gaines, D.D. Lewis

Honorable Mention: Mike Morgan

If there's a candidate for most underrated player on this list, Hawthorne might take the cake. Undrafted out of TCU, the undersized 230-pound linebacker broke into the starting lineup for the Seahawks in 2009, producing 100 or more tackles in each of the next three seasons before being replaced by future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner. He also proved himself to be stellar in coverage, intercepting seven passes and producing 15 passes defensed during that span.

Undrafted out of Tennessee, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Gaines started 43 games over seven seasons with the Seahawks. While tackling numbers weren't accounted for officially, he produced 11.5 sacks and two interceptions, and nine fumble recoveries, stuffing the stat sheet in a variety of ways. He also produced 2.0 sacks in seven career playoff games for Seattle.

Experiencing a roller coaster of a career, Lewis never could establish himself as a consistent starter in the NFL, but he did enjoy several stellar seasons in Seattle. Starting 12 games for the Super Bowl-bound Seahawks in 2005, he recorded 64 tackles, a forced fumble, and four tackles for loss. During two different stints and six combined seasons, he amassed 221 tackles, three passes defensed, and 14 tackles for loss.

Previously playing for Carroll at USC, Morgan joined the Seahawks as an undrafted signing before the 2011 season and though he started just six games in his NFL career, he proved invaluable on special teams. He registered 69 tackles, six tackles for loss, and an interception in six seasons with the franchise.

Cornerbacks: DeShawn Shead, Kerry Justin

Honorable Mention: Mel Jenkins

Starting his career as a core special teams player and a reserve safety, Shead didn't break into the starting lineup full-time across from Richard Sherman until 2016. But he made the most of his first - and ultimately only - opportunity to start in the league, recording 81 tackles and 14 passes defensed for the NFC West champions. A torn ACL in the playoffs set him back tremendously, but he still produced 153 tackles, two interceptions, and 24 passes defensed in six seasons.

Similar to Shead, Justin had to wait patiently for his first chance to start for the Seahawks after signing undrafted out of Oregon State in 1978. After picking off just two passes in his first five seasons with the team and then not playing in a game for two full seasons, he broke out with a career-high four interceptions in 1986. In 104 games, he accumulated seven interceptions and eight fumble recoveries.

In today's NFL, Jenkins may have been even more successful being deployed as a nickel cornerback against pass-happy offenses. The 5-foot-11, 172-pound defensive back started 20 games in four seasons with the Seahawks and made the most of his snaps, intercepting 11 passes and recovering four fumbles.

Safeties: Eugene Robinson, Jay Bellamy

Honorable Mention: Jordan Babineaux, Paul Moyer

Like the quarterback group on offense with Jim Zorn and Dave Krieg, the greatest strength on Seattle's undrafted team defensively lies within its deep and talented safety group, which is headlined by the hard-hitting, ball-hawking Robinson.

After starring for tiny Colgate University, Robinson signed with the Seahawks prior to the 1985 season and immediately contributed in a reserve role as a rookie. He became a full-time starter at free safety the following season and never looked back, registering a then-team record 983 tackles, 42 interceptions, and 15 fumble recoveries in 11 seasons with the franchise. He earned Pro Bowl honors twice and was a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 1993 when he led the league with nine interceptions.

Often overlooked when discussing the best safeties in franchise history, Bellamy barely played in his first three NFL seasons. But he picked off three passes in limited playing time in 1996 and finally became a full-time starter two years later, intercepting 11 passes in 48 games during the next three years before leaving for the Saints in free agency. Despite starting only 55 out of 98 games, he produced 363 combined tackles, 15 interceptions, 5.0 sacks, and five forced fumbles in seven seasons at strong safety.

For most franchises, Babineaux would be up for starting consideration at safety on the all-time undrafted team. Over the course of seven seasons, he generated 411 tackles, 10 interceptions, and 32 passes defensed with the Seahawks. He also made the famous tackle of Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo in the 2006 wild card round after a botched hold on a field goal.

For most of his career, Moyer found himself in the shadows of Kenny Easley and Robinson. But when Easley was forced to retire after the 1987 season, he took over as a full-time starter alongside Robinson in 1988, intercepting six passes and forcing two fumbles.