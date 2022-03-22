Seahawks Are Better Off Passing on Rookie Quarterbacks in 2022 NFL Draft

After trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos, the Seahawks have naturally been linked to almost every quarterback available this offseason, including the class of prospects set to be taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. But while a player like Liberty's Malik Willis and others are certainly intriguing, Rishi Rastogi argues Seattle should not feel pressured to sacrifice precious resources for the sake of taking a chance on a young arm.

Now in the post-Russell Wilson era, the Seahawks have been thoroughly invested in finding a replacement for the former franchise quarterback. While they were linked to the Deshaun Watson and Matt Ryan market, both quarterbacks have officially headed elsewhere. Among the dwindling list of veteran options are Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo—quite an underwhelming pair of names.

In order to acquire any veteran quarterback via, Seattle would have to absorb a hefty contract and also pay the upfront cost of draft capital and/or players. With many of the higher-range veteran quarterbacks out of the greater landscape, an investment of the Seahawks' resources within a quarterback trade seems unlikely. And frankly, neither Mayfield or Garoppolo would put the Seahawks in contention in the NFC.

On the flip side, general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll may very well opt to use their newly-acquired first-round selection on a quarterback in next month's draft. The move could help kickstart a rebuilding project for the team, although Carroll and Schneider remain adamant that this is a "reload” offseason and not an outright rebuild.

It has been known leagu- wide for much over a year that the 2022 quarterback class is average at best. Sam Howell, once regarded as the best quarterback in the class, took a major step back in his final season at North Carolina and likely won’t come off the board until day two. Kenny Pickett out of Pittsburgh is considered to be an average game manager at best who has struggled with turning the ball over at high frequencies throughout his college career. Then there’s Malik Willis, arguably the best quarterback prospect at the moment, who presents himself as a gamble to many teams. For Willis, the physical attributes are certainly there, yet there is no doubt he will take time to develop as an extremely raw talent.

None of the quarterbacks in the 2022 class fit Seattle’s “reload” strategy. Each will take their time to develop and likely won’t prove to be more valuable in the upcoming year than Drew Lock. Simply put: Carroll and Schneider have high beliefs in Lock that won’t be matched by a rookie quarterback this year.

On Lock, Carroll has previously stated: “If he plays like he did early on I think we’ve got a shot. You go back to his first year when he was balling as a rookie, when he was 4-1, his third-down numbers were terrific. Taking care of the football really well. We think he’s still that guy."

If the Seahawks' front office believes even half of what they’ve stated about Lock it should be evident that utilizing their resources to build up other parts of the team is the best route to take.

In sticking with Lock for the 2022 season, Schneider and Carroll open up many possible paths to using pick No. 9. They could use that pick to stock up on a defensive or offensive line heavy draft, or trade back to bolster their capital even further.

While it is unlikely, in the rare chance that Lock lives up to the expectations of 2018 and reverts to solid form, the Seahawks will reap the rewards of being able to squeeze any talent out for no additional resources.

The more likely scenario, in which Lock plays below league average and Seattle struggles to find stability at the quarterback position, will still work out to the team's benefit in the long run. With a likely losing record, the Seahawks will be set up in excellent draft position for 2023, in which they’ll be able to choose from an assortment of high-potential, high-upside quarterbacks, including Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Spencer Rattler.

It’s important the Seahawks don’t force themselves to fall in love with a quarterback in the 2022 draft class. Instead, they should stay patient and sit out on taking an early-round quarterback to replace WIlson. Lock, when compared to other options available, seems to set the franchise up well and will be able to hand the keys over to a future quarterback who Seattle can build around for years to come.