Seahawks Did Right Thing Trading Russell Wilson

The Seahawks dropped one of the biggest bombs in NFL history on Tuesday, trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos. The deal was met with heavy criticism, but the Seahawks were wise to make the move.

Finally, the domino has fallen.

On Tuesday, the Seahawks did what many reported was the impossible: they traded the best quarterback in franchise history to the Broncos. Russell Wilson's time in Seattle has come to an end. The deal, now announced as two first-round picks, two seconds, a fifth, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, tight end Noah Fant and quarterback Drew Lock for Wilson and a fourth, sent shock waves through the heart of Seahawks fandom.

Understandably, many Seahawks fans have experienced multiple emotions throughout the last 24 hours: anger, sadness, confusion, annoyance and everything in between. And while those feelings are all valid, they don't change the very understandable—albeit inconvenient—truth: this deal needed to happen.

Critics of the deal will quickly point out that the return package to Seattle is light, although it objectively blows the return the Lions reeled in for Matthew Stafford out of the water. Many would argue that there was no price any team could have paid to make trading Wilson palatable. But by all accounts, this decision was as much of a Wilson decision as a Seahawks decision. Reports indicate that Wilson wanted a trade and Denver was one of the few places he was willing to waive his no-trade clause for.

Knowing this isn't likely to ease the mind of most fans, but context is always important in trade discussions. And with this knowledge—and a practical look at the Seahawks' current position—makes the decision to trade Wilson an understandable and intelligent one.

You may choose to disagree, but the Seahawks have spent the last five years more or less parked in neutral. They haven't come close to making it back to an NFC championship game, let alone another Super Bowl. As Wilson's cap number ate up more and more of the salary cap, it was more important than ever for general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll to hit on their draft picks—a tough task when one is constantly picking in the bottom-10 of each round every year.

The NFL parity system is difficult like that.

Wilson's play shouldn't be overlooked as well, as he's largely been mediocre the past year-and-a-half, which may point to a decline in skills. He's definitely lost a step and has had issues seeing the middle of the field, allowing teams to keep two safeties deep. The issue has been hinted at by multiple people, including star receiver Tyler Lockett.

But more importantly, when you're in a relationship and one person wants out, you end the relationship, as hard as it may be. We will all have our opinions about what started to sour the relationship and what the final straw was. But one thing is painfully clear: one side wanted to breakup.

As hard as it is to accept a breakup, the eventual acceptance and subsequent excitement of the unknown will come; and for the first time in half a decade, the Seahawks have begun to move. Could they be moving in the wrong direction? Yes. But is it better than sitting in neutral for another two years? Undoubtedly so.

The Carroll-Schneider era has built an elite team once before, buoyed greatly by the ability to spend on a supporting cast with a young quarterback on a rookie deal. Whether they can do it again remains to be seen, but on a day with gloom and despair aplenty, finding a little hope in the future cannot be overvalued.

The Seahawks have a lot of work to do, both in building their football team and rebuilding trust with their fan base. This could be a disaster. But the only way to advance is to pick a direction and move. Seattle is no longer stuck in the mud and that, at the very least, is an encouraging sign.