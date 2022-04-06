Seahawks Embark on Trade Frenzy in Latest Seven-Round Mock Draft

John Schneider isn't a stranger when it comes to stockpiling picks and in a draft class featuring great depth at several positions of need, he turns eight picks into 11 selections courtesy of three draft weekend trades in reporter Corbin Smith's latest mock.

With the 2022 NFL Draft now less than four weeks away, the Saints made an aggressive move on Monday to acquire a pair of first-round picks from the Eagles in exchange for five total picks, including a 2023 first-round selection and 2024 second-round selection.

Such trades several weeks before the draft have become far more common in recent years. This time a year ago, the 49ers jumped up to No. 3 overall by orchestrating a trade with the Dolphins to allow them to select North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, shipping three first-round picks and a third-round pick to move up nine spots. Miami promptly flipped the 12th overall pick to Philadelphia in a separate deal to move back to No. 6 overall and eventually drafted Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle.

While San Francisco's intentions for drafting a quarterback were obvious, New Orleans' decision to cough up substantial future draft capital for a second first-round pick is a far more curious one. Holding No. 16 and No. 19 overall, the team still may not be positioned to land the quarterback they covet or find a potential replacement for departed left tackle Terron Armstead with both picks well outside the top 10.

It remains to be seen what the Saints plan to do with their new first-round ammo, but for teams holding selections in the top 10, an opportunity may now be presented to trade back and acquire both of those selections if the right player remains on the board.

This includes the Seahawks, who currently hold the ninth selection courtesy of the blockbuster trade sending quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos and are always looking for trade down options. Renowned for his ability to maneuver the draft board, general manager John Schneider has to be licking his lips about the possibility of sliding back and acquiring two first round picks inside the top 20 in a draft offering great depth at several positions of need.

If this scenario were to play out later this month in Las Vegas, how would it play out? Putting on my general manager hat once again in a seven-round mock draft, I orchestrated three draft weekend trades for the Seahawks, including the aforementioned deal trading down with the Saints to double up on first-round picks while swapping third-round picks. In the process, I turned eight picks into 11 new players, echoing many of their previous drafts under Schneider.

With "Trader John" working the phones, here's my latest crack at a Seahawks-centric mock draft courtesy of the Draft Network simulator: