Seahawks Embark on Trade Frenzy in Latest Seven-Round Mock Draft
With the 2022 NFL Draft now less than four weeks away, the Saints made an aggressive move on Monday to acquire a pair of first-round picks from the Eagles in exchange for five total picks, including a 2023 first-round selection and 2024 second-round selection.
Such trades several weeks before the draft have become far more common in recent years. This time a year ago, the 49ers jumped up to No. 3 overall by orchestrating a trade with the Dolphins to allow them to select North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, shipping three first-round picks and a third-round pick to move up nine spots. Miami promptly flipped the 12th overall pick to Philadelphia in a separate deal to move back to No. 6 overall and eventually drafted Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle.
While San Francisco's intentions for drafting a quarterback were obvious, New Orleans' decision to cough up substantial future draft capital for a second first-round pick is a far more curious one. Holding No. 16 and No. 19 overall, the team still may not be positioned to land the quarterback they covet or find a potential replacement for departed left tackle Terron Armstead with both picks well outside the top 10.
It remains to be seen what the Saints plan to do with their new first-round ammo, but for teams holding selections in the top 10, an opportunity may now be presented to trade back and acquire both of those selections if the right player remains on the board.
This includes the Seahawks, who currently hold the ninth selection courtesy of the blockbuster trade sending quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos and are always looking for trade down options. Renowned for his ability to maneuver the draft board, general manager John Schneider has to be licking his lips about the possibility of sliding back and acquiring two first round picks inside the top 20 in a draft offering great depth at several positions of need.
If this scenario were to play out later this month in Las Vegas, how would it play out? Putting on my general manager hat once again in a seven-round mock draft, I orchestrated three draft weekend trades for the Seahawks, including the aforementioned deal trading down with the Saints to double up on first-round picks while swapping third-round picks. In the process, I turned eight picks into 11 new players, echoing many of their previous drafts under Schneider.
With "Trader John" working the phones, here's my latest crack at a Seahawks-centric mock draft courtesy of the Draft Network simulator:
Round 1, Pick No. 16: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah*
*Acquired from Saints in exchange for pick No. 9 and pick No. 72
Two years after using a first-round pick on Jordyn Brooks, the Seahawks once again surprise by using the first of two first rounders to draft Lloyd as a replacement for Bobby Wagner. Stuffing the stat sheet for the Utes, he racked up 43 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, and five interceptions - he returned three of those picks for touchdowns - over his final three years on campus, proving himself to be an elite talent blowing up run plays, rushing quarterbacks as a blitzer or off the edge, and dropping back into coverage. While he didn't test quite as well as expected at the combine, he runs faster than a 4.66 40-yard dash on the field and plays with a rare blend of physicality coupled with fluid athletic ability for a linebacker. His presence alongside Brooks would immediately help the middle of Seattle's pass coverage while also giving coordinator Clint Hurtt another intriguing option to deploy on blitz packages.
Round 1, Pick No. 19: Trevor Penning, T, Northern Iowa*
*Acquired from Saints in exchange for pick No. 9 and pick No. 72
By trading down, the Seahawks missed out on the chance to draft Mississippi State's Charles Cross, but with two selections in the first round, they still landed their left tackle of the future by snagging the intriguing Penning. An outstanding athlete at 6-foot-7, 325 pounds, he ran a sub-4.90 second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine after impressing against the nation's best at the Senior Bowl in Mobile. A violent blocker with a penchant for driving and throwing defenders into the turf, he plays the game with a level of nastiness that makes him a bit of a throwback style-wise. While his technique syncing his hands with footwork in pass protection needs further refinement for him to succeed at the next level and the jump in competition could lead to early struggles, few players may have a higher ceiling given his size, length, athletic traits, and passion for the game.
Round 2, Pick No. 40: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
Quickly shooting up draft boards, Ridder has visits scheduled with several teams over the next couple of weeks, including the Seahawks, who land their next franchise quarterback with the first of two second-round selections. While he doesn't have as much arm talent as other top signal callers in this class and battled occasional lapses in accuracy at the college level, the former Bearcats star checks off every other box Seattle looks for under center. He works through his progressions, manipulates defenders with his eyes, and does an outstanding job throwing receivers open with plus-anticipation skills, threading the needle by firing strikes into tight windows. He's poised in the pocket, makes smart choices with the football, and has the ability to create as a scrambler with 4.52 40-yard dash speed. Arguably the most pro-ready quarterback in this group, he could be a day one starter for Seattle.
Round 2, Pick No. 52: Abraham Lucas, T, Washington State**
**Acquired from Steelers in exchange for pick No. 41
Trading down a second time to add three day three selections, the Seahawks further bolster their offensive line by snagging Lucas, keeping the rising tackle in the Pacific Northwest after a stellar career in Pullman. Playing with a surprising edge coming from an Air Raid scheme, opponents will struggle to create push against him with bull rushes. He also proved to be more than capable of holding his own against speed rushes and per PFF, he didn't allow a single sack and yielded one lone quarterback hit on 477 pass blocking snaps in 2021. After not playing with his hand in the dirt in Pullman, he may need some time to acclimate to a pro-style offense as a run blocker. But he proved himself to be a quick learner at the Senior Bowl in Mobile and could be ready to push Jake Curhan for snaps at right tackle immediately.
Round 3, Pick No. 91: Sam Williams, EDGE, Mississippi***
***Acquired from Buccaneers in exchange for pick No. 98 and pick No. 229
After investing two of their four picks on offensive linemen, the Seahawks finally land a pass rusher by trading up seven spots in the third round to select Williams, one of the SEC's most vaunted sack artists. A phenomenal athlete at 261 pounds, the Montgomery, Alabama native rockets off the ball with an explosive first step and deploys active hands at the top of his rush, creating major problems for opposing tackles trying to prevent him from bending around the corner and hunt down quarterbacks. He's a work in progress stopping the run and struggled to set the edge at the college level, but he should be able to thrive as a situational rusher out of the gate and with improvement at the point of attack as a run defender, he could be an eventual starter at one of Seattle's hybrid outside linebacker spots.
Round 4, Pick No. 109: Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida
While Rashaad Penny will be back and the Seahawks hope Chris Carson will be able to return from a neck injury, they could still use another workhorse back for the future and Pierce projects as a perfect fit style-wise. A 215-pound bowling ball who craves contact, he uses his tree trunk-sized pistons effectively to drive through tacklers and finish runs with authority. While he never emerged as a full-time starter for the Gators, he averaged 5.5 yards per carry in four collegiate seasons and proved to be a reliable pass protector and receiver as well, amassing 19 receptions for 216 yards and three scores as a senior. Impressing in every stage of the pre-draft process, Pierce looks the part of a potential every down back and would provide Seattle with a quality fourth-round hedge for Penny and Carson.
Round 4, Pick No. 138: Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri**
**Acquired from Steelers in exchange for pick No. 41
After losing D.J. Reed in free agency, the Seahawks could use another cornerback to mold in the secondary and Evans checks off all of the measurables the team typically has looked for at the position. Standing 6-foot-2 with 32-inch arms, he ran a 4.46 40-yard dash and posted a 36-inch vertical jump at the NFL combine. He only intercepted one pass in five seasons with Missouri and Tulsa, so ball skills remain a major question mark, and he missed significant game action due to injury in three of his collegiate seasons. With that said, he exhibits sound technique in press coverage, he's a willing participant defending the run, and he regularly showcased the ability to take away the deep ball with his speed. At worst, he would chip in on special teams early and have a chance to potentially develop into a starter down the road.
Round 5, Pick No. 152: Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA
After re-signing Al Woods and Bryan Mone, the Seahawks don't necessarily have a short-term need at defensive tackle. But Ogbonnia, who starred in football as well as track for the Bruins, has enough physical tools to roll the dice on midway through day three. At 6-foot-3, 326 pounds, he struggles to consistently play with a low pad level and relies too much at times on his upper body strength to try to hold serve in the trenches. However, he possesses great length with nearly 35-inch arms, has two quality interior counters with well-developed swim and rip moves, and has untapped potential as a bull rusher. Technically, he's going to need coached up to play regular snaps in the league, but he projects as a rotational 1-tech or 3-tech in Seattle's odd fronts.
Round 5, Pick No. 153: Alex Wright, EDGE, UAB
Doubling up on pass rushers, the Seahawks take a chance on a developing traits-based talent in Wright, who could play outside linebacker or defensive end at the next level. Unpolished and raw, the 6-foot-5, 272-pound defender needs extensive coaching to work on disengaging from blocks, using his hands effectively, and diagnosing plays. But in terms of physical tools, he has rare quickness and foot speed for a player of his size and he started to put together a more refined pass rush plan during the latter stages of his junior season, helping him finish with 6.0 sacks and two forced fumbles. He may not be ready to contribute right away and could require seasoning on the practice squad, but with proper development, he has the upside to be a viable rotational edge defender for Seattle in the future.
Round 6, Pick No. 208: Luke Wattenberg, C, Washington**
**Acquired from Steelers in exchange for pick No. 41
Seeking depth behind Austin Blythe, the Seahawks don't look far from home base to add at center by tabbing Wattenberg with their lone sixth-round selection. Only 299 pounds, he lacks the strength to drive defenders off the ball in the run game and had persistent problems being manhandled by bull rushes in the Pac-12 as a pass protector. Those anchor concerns could limit his chances of ever being anything more than a backup in the league. However, those flaws may be mitigated to an extent by his lateral quickness, length, and savvy football acumen in a zone-heavy scheme, making him worth a flier at this stage of the draft as a capable competitor against Kyle Fuller to battle for a roster spot in training camp.
Round 7, Pick No. 241: Kevin Austin Jr., WR, Notre Dame**
**Acquired from Steelers in exchange for pick No. 41
In the past, the Seahawks have loved taking a shot on athletic freaks with significant football flaws in the seventh round and that trend continues with the selection of Austin. On paper, the former Irish standout looks the part of a potential first-round talent boasting a 6-foot-2, 200-pound frame with 4.43 40-yard dash speed, a 39-inch vertical, and a blazing 6.71 3-cone time. But despite those traits, he caught only 54 passes in his entire college career in part due to a pair of foot injuries and a year-long suspension. With limited game reps, he's an unpolished route runner who dropped way too many passes thrown his direction and on top of that, he hasn't played any special teams. For now, he's a one-trick pony as a vertical threat and nothing more, but if Seattle stays patient with him, he could develop into a legitimate NFL receiver.