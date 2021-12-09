Seahawks Extension Candidate: Quandre Diggs

The Seahawks' defense has been the team's best unit in 2021, but the best player of said unit is set to be a free agent at the conclusion of this season. So how can Seattle and Quandre Diggs reach an extension?

We are in the midst of the holiday season, a time where gifts are traditionally handed out and a time when the Seattle Seahawks have been known to spread some cheer in the way of contract extensions. They have given such gifts to Michael Bennett, K.J. Wright and Cliff Avril in the past and they could be looking to do it again this winter.

It could be argued that free safety Quandre Diggs has been the best player on this 2021 Seahawks team and is very likely headed to the Pro Bowl—and possibly an All-Pro honor—for his efforts. Diggs has already snagged four interceptions in 12 games this season and has a good chance to log 100 tackles for the season. In his 33 games with Seattle, he's snagged 12 interceptions and has been an asset in the run game as well.

Diggs is set to hit free agency in a few weeks and an extension seems like something the Seahawks should explore, but there are a few reasons to pause. We do not know if John Schneider and/or Pete Carroll will be back in 2022 and a new GM or coach could bring a scheme change or locker room change that Diggs may not want to stay—or fit—in. We also do not know for sure if Diggs is willing to sign an extension when the call of the open market and multiple bidders is so close to being a reality.

But let's assume that the Seahawks and Diggs are both open to the idea of an extension. What would that look like? Diggs could very well look at the contract of his teammate, Jamal Adams, and consider that the starting point. Adams secured a four-year, $70 million contract with $21 million guaranteed at signing. Diggs can legitimately make the argument that he is more valuable than Adams, as well as a more consistent producer, and he wouldn't be entirely without merit.

But there are a few factors working against Diggs' argument. First, he'll turn 29 years old in January, while Adams was 25 when he signed his deal. Second, Adams was a unique case, having just been acquired for two first-round picks and accumulating 9.5 sacks—a record for a defensive back.

When you look at the rest of the free safety market, Diggs is in good shape compared to his contemporaries. Harrison Smith of the Vikings signed a four-year, $64 million extension in the fall as a 32-year old. Justin Simmons, at 27, signed a four-year, $61 million contract in the past calendar year as well. While Smith got the higher APY, Simmons walked away with much more guaranteed money, securing $32 million at signing, while Smith snagged $14 million.

Where does this leave Diggs? A lot will depend on what he values more: the average annual value or the guaranteed money. But assuming he wants to remain a Seahawk, the best comparison may actually be NFC West colleague Budda Baker, who signed a four-year, $59 million extension with $22 million guaranteed at signing. The length and guarantees work for Seattle, while Diggs should be relatively happy to be paid as a top-five free safety.

A fair and equitable extension offer probably lands at the four-year, $64 million mark with $25 million in guarantees, including a $10 million signing bonus. For the Seahawks, who figure to have roughly $67 million in cap space this off-season, this makes a sizeable, but manageable dent and shouldn't preclude them from being rather aggressive in other areas of free agency.

Diggs is a player who works in their scheme and is highly productive. Trying to replace him would promise to be a herculean task.