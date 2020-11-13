SI.com
SeahawkMaven
Seahawks Fantasy Corner: Time to Worry About Tyler Lockett?

Colby Patnode

One of the biggest debates in the fantasy community entering 2020 was which Seahawks wide receiver do you want: DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett? Both were highly productive in 2019, proving that even a conservative Seahawk offense led by Russell Wilson could produce two great fantasy options. But nobody really expected a Pete Carroll-led team to turn into an Air Raid offense and as such, both Metcalf and Lockett have produced monster games this season.

But as for the preseason debate, that issue has been settled. Metcalf is clearly the Seahawks receiver you want if you had to choose one. He is currently the third-highest scoring wide receiver in the fantasy game (ESPN Standard) and has produced just one "dud" performance this season. In fact, Metcalf has as many games with two touchdowns as he does without a touchdown. He's produced at least 14 points in every week except one and looks like one of the best receivers in the game every single week. But what about Lockett?

Lockett has been solid this year, there is no doubt about this. But his overall production for his fantasy managers has been a bit maddening. While Lockett currently sits as the fifth-highest scoring wide receiver, this comes largely on the backs of two games in which he scored three touchdowns apiece. In his games against Dallas and Arizona, Lockett combined to snag 24 passes for 300 yards and six touchdowns. In his other six games, Lockett has 29 catches for 315 yards and just one touchdown.

In addition, four of the past five weeks, Lockett pedestrian point totals of 5.9, 8.4, 7.3, and 8.0 fantasy points. Even more worrisome, Lockett has eclipsed seven targets just once in that stretch. Now, none of this is to say that Lockett is a bad football player. Any Seahawk fan who played fantasy in Doug Baldwin's early years knows that fantasy prowess is not a direct correlation to the talent on the field. But in an offense as prolific as the Seahawks, you'd like to see Lockett produce more than he has.

So, what should you do with your Lockett shares? If you have him on your team, your best bet is to keep him in your lineup and resist any lowball trade offers. Lockett has a great shot to go off this week against a good Rams defense. Jalen Ramsey will likely travel with Metcalf in what will be a fun matchup, but it should help funnel targets to Lockett.

If you don't have Lockett on your roster, this might be a great time to go and get him. Target teams that have a bye week or injury issues at a position of strength. Two for ones are a great way to gain value, particularly if you play in a shallow 10 or 12-team league. Try something like A.J. Green and Wayne Gallman or Leonard Fournette and Marquise Brown.

If the fantasy manager who rosters Lockett wants to play hardball, you should feel comfortable offering Kareem Hunt, Melvin Gordon, or Darrell Henderson, assuming you have some decent running back depth. Lockett has "league winner" upside down the stretch as the Seahawks face a tasty stretch between weeks 13-17. 

There are likely going to be one or two more "disappointing weeks" sprinkled in there for Lockett, but the fantasy game is about taking some big swings. And taking a gamble on an All-Pro caliber player in a high volume offense is also a swing worth taking.

