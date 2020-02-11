Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Defensive Tackles

With free agency and the NFL draft rapidly approaching, the Seahawks top priority remains addressing its dormant pass rush, starting with the decision on whether or not to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney.

But Clowney isn't the only key defensive lineman set to hit the market for Seattle. Defensive tackles Jarran Reed and Al Woods will also be unrestricted free agents on March 18, potentially leaving the team without its best interior rusher and a key rotational nose tackle. In addition, there's a chance versatile defender Quinton Jefferson could leave in free agency as well, further depleting depth and magnifying the need for reinforcements in the trenches.

Depending on what the team chooses to do with Reed, here are five defensive tackles who could interest the Seahawks in free agency.

Javon Hargrave

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: $14.7 million/year

Analysis: A quality run defender who also offers consistent interior pressure as a pass rusher, Hargrave produced 168 tackles, 14.5 sacks, and 22 quarterback hits in four seasons with the Steelers. Last season, he set a career-high in tackles and earned a stellar 83.4 grade from Pro Football Focus. Exhibiting excellent quickness and power at 305 pounds, he excels penetrating gaps and would be an excellent fit in the 3-technique defensive tackle role for the Seahawks as an upgrade over Reed. Just turning 27 in February, his best football looks to be ahead of him and due to his versatile skill set, he could be the most expensive interior defender on the market in March, which may prevent Seattle from pursuing him.

Shelby Harris

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: $12.3 million/year

Analysis: Harris may not be a household name, but he's been one of the most underrated defensive linemen in the NFL for the past few years. After breaking into the league as a seventh-round pick for the Raiders, he struggled to find the field in his first two seasons and bounced around with three different practice squads in 2016. Finally finding a home with the Broncos, he recorded 122 tackles, 13.0 sacks, and 16 pass deflections over the past three seasons and will look to cash in. Set to turn 29 in August, he's a little older than Hargrave or Reed, but at the right price point, he would be an intriguing 3-tech option who also can slide out and play base end in a pinch.

Michael Pierce

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: $4.7 million/year

Analysis: Unlike Hargrave and Harris, Pierce doesn't offer much as a pass rusher. He has just 3.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits in 60 career games. But few defensive tackles are more disruptive taking on double teams than the former Samford standout and he doesn't simply eat up space with his squatty 6-foot, 340-pound frame. Over the past four seasons, he's registered 151 combined tackles, including 90 solo tackles. The Seahawks know what kind of an impact he can have firsthand, as Pierce helped limit Chris Carson to 65 yards on 21 carries. Teaming up with Reed and/or Poona Ford, he'd be an instant upgrade over Al Woods at nose tackle and bolster Seattle's run defense.

Timmy Jernigan

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: N/A

Analysis: Jernigan's once-promising career has been hindered by injuries over the past two seasons, as he played in just three games in 2018 due to back surgery and missed substantial time with a foot injury in 2019. The former Florida State star had to settle for a one-year deal last April and didn't do much to help restore his value, finishing with just 10 tackles and 2.0 sacks in 10 games last year. He'd be a bit of a reclamation project, but it's worth noting that Jernigan did produce 13.0 sacks and 35 quarterback hits in his first three seasons with the Ravens. On a one-year deal, he'd be well-worth taking a flier on from the Seahawks perspective.

Danny Shelton

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: $4.7 million/year

Analysis: It feels like every offseason Shelton winds up on this list, but at some point, the Seahawks need to bring the former Washington Husky back to the Pacific Northwest. The 26-year old defensive tackle enjoyed his finest NFL season with the Patriots in 2019, finishing with career-highs in tackles (61), sacks (3.0), and quarterback hits (6). He's not known for his pass rushing prowess, but the 345-pound defender isn't a complete non-factor collapsing the pocket from the interior and remains stout at the point of attack against the run. Like Pierce, Shelton would be a welcome addition alongside Reed and/or Ford as long as his contract doesn't balloon past $5 million per year.