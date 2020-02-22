Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Receiver

With Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf both under contract and providing one of the NFC's best one-two receiving tandoms, the Seahawks have bigger fish to fry than adding extra receiving help this offseason.

However, Seattle currently only has six receivers under contract, as veteran Jaron Brown will be an unrestricted free agent in March and David Moore is a restricted free agent. And even with those two players on the roster last year, no receiver not named Lockett or Metcalf finished with more than 300 receiving yards in 2019, indicating the team would be wise to look for upgrades in free agency and the draft.

Seeking another viable weapon for Russell Wilson, here are five receivers who could interest the Seahawks in free agency.

A.J. Green

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: $9.1 million/year

Analysis: Set to turn 32 years old in July, Green has been dogged by injuries in recent seasons. He didn't play at all in 2019 due to an ankle injury and missed seven games in 2018. Still, the seven-time Pro Bowler is just two years removed from his last 1,000-yard season and averaged 15.1 yards per reception when healthy in 2018. He's still a capable deep threat and at 6-foot-4, he presents a mismatch for corners from a size standpoint and excels at winning jump balls down the sideline. If Cincinnati lets him hit free agency, which is a big if, and he's willing to take a little less to play for a contender, he'd be a good fit in Seattle's system and benefit from a major upgrade at quarterback.

Robby Anderson

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: $12 million/year

Analysis: Despite playing on an underwhelming Jets squad in quarterback purgatory for a portion of the 2019 season, Anderson still produced 52 receptions for 779 yards and scored five touchdowns. Since entering the NFL undrafted out of Temple, he's been consistent, averaging 51 receptions, 764 receiving yards, and five touchdowns per season. Possessing elite speed, he's caught eight touchdowns of 40-plus yards in his career and also has ample experience running routes out of the slot. He has had some issues with drops and has never posted a catch rate above 55 percent, but some of that can be chalked up to poor quarterback play. His price tag may prove too expensive since he's just 26 years old, but Seattle should take a look.

Randall Cobb

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: $7.1 million/year

Analysis: After battling injuries in his final three seasons with the Packers, Cobb enjoyed his best season since 2015 with the Cowboys last year, catching 55 passes for 828 yards and three touchdowns. He will turn 30 in August, so he has a bit more tread on his tires, but he's a proven slot receiver who averaged 15 yards per reception and produced 329 yards after the catch in 2019. Like Anderson, he had issues with drops last year, ranking among league leaders with eight, and he does have a lengthy injury history. But if he can be signed for a deal similar to the one-year, $5 million contract he signed last year, he'd make sense for the Seahawks.

Taylor Gabriel

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: N/A

Analysis: Though far from a star, Gabriel has been a key role player for several playoff teams, including the Bears in 2018. A crafty veteran with blazing 4.27 40-yard dash speed, he's capable of running routes both on the outside and from the slot. He's never posted more than 688 receiving yards in a season and catching passes from Mitch Trubisky hindered his big-play ability in Chicago, but a breakout 2016 season with Atlanta showcased what he can do with better quarterback play. He averaged 16.5 yards per reception, which ranked seventh in the league, and scored a career-high six touchdowns. After being released this week, he should be an affordable option for Seattle.

Tajae Sharpe

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: N/A

Analysis: Formerly starring at UMass, the 25-year old Sharpe broke into the league as a fifth-round pick with the Titans in 2016. A savvy route runner from anywhere in the formation, he offers good size at 6-foot-2, 194 pounds and reliable hands. Poor quarterback play and injuries limited his production early in his career and Tennessee invested high picks in Corey Davis and A.J. Brown in recent seasons, which pushed him down the depth chart. But if Seattle wants to add bargain bin talent with upside, Sharpe earned a respectable 74.0 grade from Pro Football Focus last season and caught a career-high four touchdowns on just 35 targets.