Seahawks May Have Hit Jackpot with UDFA Signing of QB Anthony Gordon

The Seahawks wrapped up a fairly successful draft on Saturday, but even after Mr. Irrelevant was announced, there was no rest to be had. After the draft, and certainly in the middle of it, teams were working the phones to try and position themselves to land some of their favorite undrafted free agents.

While most of the time, these signings are reserved for those with very little pre-draft chatter, there were actually a good amount of "names" available after the draf. Seattle snagged a few of them, but none bigger than former Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon.

Strengths

Gordon finished second the NCAA in passing yards and passing touchdowns to first overall pick Joe Burrow. And while he did finish second in the country in interceptions, he threw 162 more passes than any quarterback in the country and completed 71.4 percent of them.

Gordon has a quick release and is able to throw from multiple arm angles. He throws a nice, catchable pass and shows a plus ability to put the right touch on the deep ball. His accuracy is above-average as well and he does a nice job of both hitting receivers in stride and placing the football in a good position to help his receivers "win" in tight coverage.

Gordon stands strong in the pocket and doesn't shy from contact and trusts his offensive line enough to work through his progressions. He isn't afraid to take the check down if that is all that is open to him.

He isn't an ultra elusive runner, but Gordon is athletic enough to avoid some sacks and is creative in finding ways to avoid oncoming pressure that others cannot.

Weaknesses

Gordon does not have the arm strength that many offensive coordinators or head coaches covet. Most view his arm as average, at best. And though his former teammate Gardner Minshew found success in Jacksonville last year, Gordon was also knocked for coming out of an "Air Raid" offense, which rarely required him to work under center.

Gordon doesn't have any one specific athletic trait to dream on. He is slender with an average arm, below-average speed, and can occasionally lose his mechanics, leading to him air mailing some throws.

After sitting behind Luke Falk and Minshew, Gordon also lacks game experience, as he was only a starter for one season with the Cougars.

Where He Fits in Seattle

As an undrafted free agent, Gordon will need to fight to secure a spot on the roster. Currently, he is the only quarterback on the roster not named Russell Wilson. Seattle will very likely bring in a veteran to compete with the young Gordon, with the return of Geno Smith a possibility.

But his accuracy and creative problem-solving skills should fit in well in Seattle's run-heavy offense and with Wilson's insane durability, Gordon will have years to sit, watch, and refine his mechanics.

There is no reason that Gordon cannot follow in the footsteps of Minshew and be a good backup for years in the league. While Minshew is a bit more talented than Gordon, both had similar profiles coming out of school.

Gordon is a good bet to develop into a solid backup quarterback for years to come and could even provide the Seahawks with value via trade down the line. Gordon is smart, accurate, and creative with enough arm and grit to carve out a nice career.

When you watch him this preseason, you may see some similarities to former Seahawks legend Matt Hasselbeck. Both need the right system around them and are not going to wow you with their individual talents. But intelligence, awareness, high football IQ, accuracy, and good decision making can take you a long way in this league.