Seahawks NFL Draft Primer: Offensive Tackles

With the 2020 NFL Draft less than one week away, the Seahawks hold seven selections - for now - and will be on the clock for the first time at pick No. 27 in the first round.

Throughout free agency, Seattle has been active bolstering depth along the offensive line, including signing tackle Brandon Shell as a replacement for Germain Ifedi and adding former first-round pick Cedric Ogbuehi as a swing tackle. On a two-year deal, Shell will likely start at right tackle in 2020, but with Duane Brown set to turn 35 years old in August, finding a long-term heir at both tackle positions remains a priority for the organization.

Which offensive tackles could the Seahawks have their sights on heading into next week's draft? Here's a look at possible targets on all three days, including stats, physical and athletic specs compared to Seattle's thresholds, and a scouting report.

First Round Possibilities

Josh Jones, Houston

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? He checks off height/weight boxes at 6-foot-5, 319 pounds, but his arm length comes up a bit short (33 7/8-inches).

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? Though his vertical jump and bench press testing fell short of Seattle's requirements, he did post a 109-inch broad jump.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: As a former high school basketball standout, the 6-foot-5, 319-pound Jones uses his length well and though his combine testing wasn't as good as expected, he displays ideal athletic traits at the tackle position. He’s still quite raw from a technique standpoint, especially when it comes to footwork in pass sets, but he displayed marked improvement at the Senior Bowl in that department and started to develop a mean streak as a run blocker last year. Most years, he would likely be a surefire first-round target, but given the depth at the tackle position in this draft class, he could slip into the early second round. Under those circumstances, he’d be outstanding value as a replacement for Ifedi at right tackle and could eventually take over for Brown on the left side of Seattle’s line.

Austin Jackson, USC

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? Yes, he checks off size/weight specs and also has 34 1/8-inch arms.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? His testing profile is incomplete without a short shuttle, but he performed well in the broad and vertical jump as well as postin 27 reps on the bench press.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: Though he's 322 pounds, Jackson will need to hit the weight room a bit and develop more of a nasty streak to create push against NFL defensive linemen in the run game. Questions about hand placement as well as desire to dominate opponents out of his stance could make it difficult for him to play on the right side. He's a raw talent who will need coached up from a technical standpoint. But Jackson is a stellar athlete and his movement skills should allow him to excel in zone blocking and getting to the second level. In pass protection, his nimble footwork can allow him to recover even if an opposing rusher initially beats him and he mirrors well against stunts. If the 'Hawks want a future left tackle, his skill set projects well to supplant Brown.

Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? He easily meets all of Seattle's requirements with a massive 6-foot-6, 350-pound frame and 35 1/2-inch arms.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? Aside from a quality broad jump, he didn't meet parameters on vertical jump, the short shuttle, or bench press.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: Built like a tank, Wilson possesses elite size and length for the position, which allows him to dominate at the point of attack as a powerful run blocker, particularly in gap schemes where he can fire out of his stance downfield. He made noticeable strides in pass protection during his second year as a starter in the rugged SEC, and while technical flaws will need to be addressed before he can reach his ceiling after just two college seasons, he may have as much potential as any tackle in this year's loaded draft class. While it remains unclear if he could play on the left side, there's no question he could give Shell a run for his money at right tackle immediately in Seattle.

Lucas Niang, TCU

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? Ideal size for an NFL tackle at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds with 34 1/4-inch arms.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? Recovering from hip surgery, he didn't participate in the NFL combine.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: His technique dropping into pass sets looks awkward at times on film and he's coming off of hip surgery that ended his senior season early, but Niang simply gets the job done. During his final two seasons starting for the Horned Frogs, he didn't surrender a single sack in pass protection, holding up particularly well against power rushes in the Big 12. Despite a lean lower body and top-heavy build, he's surprising nimble moving laterally as a run blocker and also has the ability to drive defenders off the ball in man blocking schemes, making him a natural fit to succeed at right tackle for the Seahawks.

Second/Third Round Possibilities

Ezra Cleveland, Boise State

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? Though he has just 33 3/8-inch arms, he checks off boxes height/weight boxes at 6-foot-6, 311 pounds.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? Putting on a show at the combine, he posted the best short shuttle time for any tackle prospect and met all of Seattle's athletic parameters.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: Few draft prospects improved their stock more than Cleveland during the scouting combine in Indianapolis. Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 311 pounds, the Spanaway, Washington native ran the 40-yard dash in 4.93 seconds and further displayed his athleticism by topping all linemen in the 3-cone drill and short shuttle. The two-time All-Mountain West First-Team performer needs to add a bit more muscle to his frame to improve at the point of attack as a run blocker, but he's light on his feet in pass protection, moves well in space getting to the second level, and plays with sound technique. Even if he's not starting on the right side right away, he looks like an ideal heir to Duane Brown at left tackle.

Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? While he's tall enough at 6-foot-5, he's just short of 310-pound threshold with 33 1/2-inch arms.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? Unknown, as he didn't participate in the combine due to injury.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: From a technique standpoint, Tega Wanogho may not quite be ready to jump into the starting lineup on day one, as he first started playing football as a senior in high school. Even after gaining 50 pounds during his time at Auburn, he still needs to bulk up a bit to help finish as a run blocker, especially on gap schemed concepts. But at 6-foot-5, 307 pounds, he displays excellent athleticism for his size and has the mobility and quick hands to excel in pass protection with quality coaching at the next level. Like Jackson, he likely projects as a left tackle only, but given his rawness and need to fill out his frame, learning under Brown for a year may help him unlock his immense potential.

Matt Peart, UConn

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? Quite the physical specimen, he measured in at 6-foot-7, 318 pounds with 36 5/8-inch arms.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? His short shuttle (4.92 seconds) and bench press performances missed the mark, but he did meet Seattle's specs in broad and vertical jump.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: Combining his size, length, and athleticism, Peart has all the tools necessary to grow into a starting NFL tackle. But after starting four years for the Huskies at both tackle spots, he's still a substantial work in progress harnessing his technique. He struggles to win at the point of attack as a run blocker, often losing the strength battle, and hasn't shown the ability to finish off blocks with regularity. He's also inconsistent blocking at the second level, though he excels at swinging his hips and blocking on perimeter runs. He's a bit more refined in pass protection, showing a consistent ability to mirror and handle speed rushers, which could make him a better long-term fit at left tackle.

Saahdiq Charles, LSU

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? He checks off height/weight thresholds at 6-foot-4, 321 pounds, but only has 33-inch arms.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? While he ran the 40-yard dash, he didn't participate in any other drills, leaving his athletic profile incomplete.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: As a three-year starter for the Tigers, Charles started games at both tackle spots as well as right guard and offers plenty of positional versatility for NFL teams. One of the more athletic tackle prospects in this class, he moves fluidly into his pass sets and slides well laterally to negate attempted counter moves by rushers. However, he can get himself into trouble against power rushers and battled persistent balances issues throughout his career. Problems playing with his weight too far forward also have created problems for him as a run blocker regardless of position. His past starting experience could make him worth a flier in the third round for Seattle.

Ben Bartch, St. Johns

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? Good height at 6-foot-6, but weighed only 309 pounds at combine and has short 32 7/8-inch arms.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? Unknown, as he did not participate in any testing at the combine.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: Formerly a tight end when he enrolled at St. Johns, a Division III school in Minnesota, Bartch packed on 75 pounds while on campus. He transitioned to left tackle during his final two seasons with the Johnnies, earning First-Team All-MIAC honors as a senior. Teams looking for a traits-based prospect with upside could be enamored by Bartch, who offers rare athletic tools for the position and already looks to have developed quality technique as a pass protector. But he's still very raw at the position and will need time to continue adding mass before he's ready to make a huge jump in competition sparring with NFL defensive linemen in the trenches.

Day Three Possibilities

Jack Driscoll, Auburn; Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas; Charlie Heck, North Carolina, Colton McKivitz, West Virginia; Terence Steele, Texas Tech; Yasir Durant, Missouri

Analysis: Though lacking in the strength department and a marginal run blocker, Driscoll possesses intriguing athletic traits and started four years in the rugged SEC for the Tigers. Adeniji may have one of the highest ceilings in this draft for a day three prospect, though questions about length could force him inside depending on scheme. Heck has excellent pedigree as the son of former Seahawks first-round pick Andy Heck and offers intriguing athletic traits for a 6-foot-8 tackle prospect, but leverage issues could limit his impact as a run blocker. McKivitz lacks most of the athletic traits Seattle looks for at tackle and also weighed in under 310 pounds, but he plays with a nasty mentality and blocks well in space. Steele checks off every size box for the Seahawks as a developmental tackle prospect, but lacks the functional athleticism necessary to hold up against talented NFL rushers in pass protection. Enduring one of the roughest combines for any lineman, Durant offsets his notable athletic flaws by being technically sound in pass protection and maximizing his length to whart off rushers.