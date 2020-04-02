Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Josh Jones

Over the course of the next several weeks, the Seahawks and 31 other teams will be evaluating the latest crop of incoming talent in preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Up next in our prospect profiles series, though the Seahawks signed two tackles in free agency, finding a long-term heir apparent for aging starter Duane Brown remains a top priority. Raw, but physically gifted Houston standout Josh Jones could be the ideal first-round option.

Strengths

Though his NFL combine testing numbers weren't as good as expected, Jones brings plus-athletic traits to the field at the tackle position. Previously a high school basketball standout, he's a fluid mover in space as a puller, particularly on wide sweeps, and has enough quickness to get to linebackers at the second level.

Despite playing in a pass-heavy offense, Jones fires out of his stance and displayed signs of nasty temperament in the run game at times, using his 33 7/8-inch arms and powerful lower body to knock defenders off the ball. Coupling his length with excellent lateral movement allows him to consistently execute reach blocks, indicating he can thrive in both gap and zone blocking schemes.

In pass protection, Jones' athleticism also shows up well, albeit with less consistency. He's light on his feet sliding and mirroring against opposing rushers, particularly against finesse counter moves. Hand placement has improved significantly since earlier in his college career and he did a better job as senior of efficiently using his hands and lower body in tandem technically during pass sets.

Still relatively new to football, the 6-foot-5 Jones has ample room to add quality weight to his frame without compromising athleticism and has plenty of room for development learning the game, giving him one of the highest ceilings for any tackle prospect in this class.

Weaknesses

While Jones has no issue getting out of his stance off the snap, he doesn't always take advantage of his length and has had issues with getting his hands into defenders late. The timing of his punch will have to be worked on, specifically on gap run plays, as this issue compounds on his below-average upper body strength.

Even after making strides late in his senior season, Jones can look like he's being controlled by a puppeteer stepping into his pass sets. His footwork often betrays him and he can play too upright, making him vulnerable against speedy rushers pinning their ears back off the edge and leading to occasional struggles setting anchor on bull rushes.

Refinement of technique will be critical for whichever team drafts Jones, as he found ways to win his one-on-one battles often on physical ability playing at a Group of 5 school in the AAC. At the next level, if his hand usage and footwork flaws aren't addressed adequately, he will have a difficult time blocking against NFL talent.

Where He Fits in Seattle

Currently, the Seahawks are in a period of transition along the offensive line. Former starting right tackle Germain Ifedi signed with the Bears, while super-sub George Fant took a three-year deal with the Jets and guard Mike Iupati remains unsigned.

With Ifedi and Fant gone, Seattle moved quickly to sign former Jets starter Brandon Shell to a two-year deal. While he has 40 NFL starts under his belt, however, the ex-South Carolina standout probably isn't a long-term solution at the position.

On the other side of the line, former All-Pro tackle Duane Brown will turn 35 years old in August. He's fully recovered from knee and bicep issues that plagued him in 2018, but given his age, the Seahawks have to start preparing an heir apparent to eventually replace him protecting Russell Wilson's blind side.

Though Jones never played the position for the Cougars, he told reporters at the combine he wouldn't have any issues playing right tackle if needed. If drafted by the Seahawks, which would likely need to happen in the first round, he could start off initially competing against Shell for a starting role and eventually slide back to the left side to replace Brown.