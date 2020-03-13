Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Justin Madubuike

Over the course of the next several months, the Seahawks and 31 other teams will be evaluating the latest crop of incoming talent in preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Up next in our prospect profiles series, the Seahawks could lose Al Woods and Jarran Reed in the middle of the defensive line. Seattle will need to replenish their supply of linemen who can rush the passer as well as stuff the run. Texas A & M’s Justin Madubuike could go from playing in front of the 12th Man to the Home of the 12s.

Strengths

Madubuike's best quality is his pad level and leverage. The saying goes “the lowest man wins,” and Madubuike won often for the Aggies, especially as a pass rusher in the interior. He collected 11.0 sacks and 22 tackles for loss in his last two seasons at A & M.

The McKinney, Texas native was as durable as they come at Texas A & M, as Madubuike played in every single game of his college career, either as a starter or special teams player early on. He lined up everywhere defensively as an inside defensive tackle at the one or three technique and also moved outside covering offensive tackles as a five-technique defensive end.

Regardless of where Madubuike lined up along the line of scrimmage, he consistently produced and proved to be assignment sound. Explosive as a tackler and gap defender, Madubuike makes sure the ball carrier remembers him when he penetrates the backfield and chases in pursuit.

At 6-foot-3, 304 pounds, Madubuike has ample size but it does not hinder his athleticism. His versatility, size, and strength make him a potential every-down defensive lineman in the NFL with three-tech alignment being his preference.

Weaknesses

The biggest knock on Madubuike is his length and reach. Many NFL offensive linemen possess longer arms, which could pose a problem for a player of his size. However, playing inside the tackles allows him to negate his lack of length with power, explosiveness, and technique. With that lack of length, he allows his pads to be grabbed and his body to be moved against his will on occasion.

Barely over 300 pounds, Madubuike isn't consistently able to hold up against double teams and set anchor at the point of attack. His skill set is best used in stunts and one-on-one matchups with interior linemen to take advantage of his athleticism

His effort can be questioned at times, whether it’s a lack of conditioning or desire is tough to decipher/recognize plays. While his pass rushing ability looks pro-ready, he will need to add strength to be an effective run defender at the next level.

Where He Fits in Seattle

The Seahawks could lose Al Woods and Jarran Reed in free agency, both took significant snaps in the interior of the defensive line. Both players offered different skill sets. Madubuike projects more of a style like Reed, with his ability to rush the passer and maintain gap integrity against the run as a three-technique defensive tackle.

Madubuike will likely not replace Reed’s production of 2018, when he had 10.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss, but his presence would help lessen the blow of losing two of Seattle’s key components in the trenches from a year ago.

Seattle could also lose versatile lineman Quinton Jefferson. Madubuike in some ways is a better athlete than Jefferson and the Seahawks could potentially use him in the same role as the former fifth round pick of the 2016 draft, rotating him in at defensive tackle and defensive end.

The two-year starter at Texas A & M will likely be a day two pick, hearing his name called during the second or third round, though he has been projected as a potential first-round pick in some mock drafts. The defensive line remains a big need for the Seahawks, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Madubuike land in the Pacific Northwest with one of the team's first three picks.