SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Yetur Gross-Matos

CorbinSmithNFL

Over the course of the next several months, the Seahawks and 31 other teams will be evaluating the latest crop of incoming talent in preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Kicking off our prospect profiles series, the pass-rush needy Seahawks would be wise to consider Penn State edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos as an early round option to chase down opposing quarterbacks.

Strengths

Built with the prototypical frame for an NFL defensive end, the 6-foot-4, 264-pound Gross-Matos offers fantastic length and makes up ground quickly off the snap. An explosive first step allows him to rocket past tackles and turn the corner quickly to get to the quarterback, which allowed him to produce 17.0 sacks in his final two seasons with the Nittany Lions.

Exhibiting more polish as a junior, Gross-Matos can win at the point of attack with both power and athleticism off the edge. While he would need to add muscle to his frame to do so in the NFL, he rushed from multiple alignments at Penn State, including from the interior. He has the potential to be a fit for both 4-3 and 3-4 schemes, as he can put his hands in the dirt and also has enough quickness to be a standup linebacker.

As a hand technician, Gross-Matos made substantial strides between his sophomore and junior season. He has developed several quality pass rush counters, including a highly-effective swipe and rip move, that he can use to shed blocks and pursue the quarterback.

Finishing with 34.5 tackles for loss, Gross-Matos also exhibited quality traits as a disruptive run defender playing in the rugged Big Ten conference. Using his length to his advantage, he creates extension against blockers to help set the edge and generally maintains adequate pad level, which allows him to disengage from blocks. His athleticism is apparent chasing the football, as he made several tackles in backside pursuit in 2019.

Weaknesses

Built with a lean lower body, Gross-Matos may need time in the weight room before he’s truly able to take off as an every-down NFL defensive end. At times, he becomes too reliant on winning with power on bull rushes, which he won’t be able to get away with consistently at the next level.

When his initial speed rush is thwarted and he’s not able to bend around the corner, he has a tendency to get locked up and though his hand usage has improved, he hasn’t consistently shown an ability to get off blocks with secondary rushes in such situations. He needs to do a better job of developing a pass rush plan to utilize his array of counter moves more effectively.

As a run defender, Gross-Matos’s aggressiveness can get the best of him against teams that utilize misdirection. He can be caught out of position with his run fits and doesn’t always do the best job tracking the football, which can lead to plays slipping past him. He occasionally has issues navigating down blocks as well, getting himself turned away from the play.

Why He Fits in Seattle

The Seahawks finished second-to-last in the NFL in quarterback sacks in 2019, struggling to overcome the loss of Frank Clark, who was traded to the Chiefs. For that reason alone, in a draft class that isn't near as deep at EDGE rusher this season, Gross-Matos would make a ton of sense as a possible first-round option.

Coach Pete Carroll will also be looking to upgrade Seattle's run defense after ranking 26th in DVOA in 2019. With his ability to penetrate gaps and hold serve off the edge, Gross-Matos should be able to add another disruptive presence up front who can not only make plays in the backfield but help slow down outside runs that plagued the team this year.

But his football skills aren't the only thing that makes Gross-Matos an ideal Seahawk defender. The organization covets players who have battled through adversity to make it to the NFL and the young rusher plays with a heavy heart every game after losing his father Michael and brother Chelal in separate unthinkable tragedies.

Considering everything he's overcome to reach this point, Gross-Matos would be an excellent addition for Seattle on and off the field. He'd likely settle in as the team's new LEO defensive end, providing an all-around talent capable of thriving both against the run and the pass.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Building Hall of Fame Resume

There’s been much debate about whether or not now-retired quarterback Eli Manning should be immortalized among the game’s elite. But looking at his numbers through eight seasons, Wilson already looks well on his way to having his bust in Canton.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

12thMan1981MoDaD

Ranking Seahawks Top 5 Positional Needs Entering 2020

Fixing the pass rush remains Seattle’s first and foremost priority, but despite making the divisional round, this team still has plenty of other areas that could use an upgrade in coming months.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

What are your expectations for Poona Ford in year three? …

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Senior Bowl Risers Highlight Latest Seahawks 7-Round Mock Draft

Seattle adds much-needed talent in the trenches on both sides of the ball while also supplementing the offense with a couple dynamic play makers and adding two quality cornerbacks to push Shaquill Griffin and Tre Flowers.

Dan Viens

Is it Time for Seahawks to Part Ways with Ken Norton Jr.?

Well-respected by players, replacing Norton wouldn’t sit well with everyone. But after his defense regressed in nearly every category last season, does Seattle have a choice?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

UrbanSombrero

Analysis: Forecasting Future for Seahawks 4 Restricted Free Agents

While the process isn't quite as simple as unrestricted free agency, Seattle should have some fairly easy calls to make designating tenders on several restricted free agents, including tight end Jacob Hollister.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

Locked On Seahawks (1/24/20) - Does Pro Bowl Serve as Recruiting Grounds for Pete Carroll?

While Carroll is soaking up the opportunity to coach the league's best at the Pro Bowl, could his energetic personality inadvertently persuade an impending free agent to come to Seattle?

CorbinSmithNFL

Quandre Diggs Poised for Huge Second Season with Seahawks

After making an immediate difference for Seattle's defense after joining the team at the trade deadline, Diggs is on track for an impactful sophomore season in the Pacific Northwest.

Thomas Hall10

by

Footballfan55

Will Luke Willson Return to Seahawks in 2020?

After returning to the Seahawks in September, it remains unknown whether the popular Willson will be back for the 2020 season and the team faces several big questions at the tight end position.

Thomas Hall10

by

SpokaneDawg

Locked On Seahawks (1/22/20) - Seahawks Boasting Tons of Cap Space Entering 2020

With several big dead cap hits off the books, Seattle could have more than $60 million in salary cap space available to work with as the organization looks to re-sign players and upgrade the roster in the next few months.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Footballfan55