Seahawks Pre-Draft Position Review: Defensive End/EDGE

With the offseason program underway, Taylor and Nwosu look poised to start for Seattle once September arrives and the pair of athletic, ascending rushers could be perfect fits for what Hurtt wants to do defensively this year. But with only Robinson offering game experience behind them, the front office must bolster the group by adding talent quarterback hunters through the draft and post-draft free agency.

Holding a pick inside the top-10 for the first time in 12 years, while unlikely, Schneider could potentially get lucky and have a blue chip prospect such as Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux or Georgia's Travon Walker fall to him at No. 9 overall. Florida State edge Jermaine Johnson could be another intriguing option worth considering with that selection or if he's still available after a trade down. All three of those players have the talent and athleticism to push Taylor and Nwosu for snaps right away and could be immediate difference makers.

The good news? If Seattle doesn't pick an EDGE defender in the first round, this year's draft class features quality depth at the position and Schneider should have no shortage of options when the team picks back-to-back at 40 and 41 overall in the second round. Among those who could still be on the board, Minnesota's Boye Mafe came to the VMAC for a top-30 visit recently and Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie met with the team at the NFL combine. Mississippi's Sam Williams and USC's Drake Jackson could also be options at that stage of the draft.

As far as free agency goes, Schneider hasn't ruled out the possibility of bringing back Dunlap after the draft. While he doesn't necessarily fit a 3-4 scheme, the Seahawks will still run a fair amount of four-man fronts, particularly on passing downs in nickel and dime packages. At this stage of his career, as evidenced by his late surge with 8.0 sacks in the final six games a year ago, he could still be dangerous utilized as a situational rusher. The team also recently met with 11-year veteran Mario Addison, who has prior experience playing in both 4-3 and 3-4 defenses and has produced at least 5.0 sacks in eight straight seasons.