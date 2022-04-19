Seahawks Pre-Draft Position Review: Quarterbacks

For the first time since 2012, Russell Wilson won't be under center for Seattle, leaving the team with a massive void at quarterback and lingering questions for how to proceed at the position.

For the past decade, the Seahawks have been in excellent hands under center with Russell Wilson making nine Pro Bowls and leading the franchise to eight playoff berths. But after dealing the star quarterback to the Broncos for five draft picks and three players in March, the most important position in sports suddenly is a huge question mark heading towards the 2022 NFL Draft.

In the aftermath of the blockbuster Wilson trade, Seattle currently has three quarterbacks - Drew Lock, Geno Smith, and Jacob Eason - under contract. Between those three players, they have combined to post a 21-34 record as starters in the NFL. While wins aren't strictly a quarterback-based stat, the fact remains that all three have much left to prove after failing to secure long-term starting jobs elsewhere.

With only nine days until the Jaguars officially go on the clock in Las Vegas, how does the Seahawks quarterback room look at the moment? And what move could come next as the team transitions into the post-Wilson era?

Projected Starter: Drew Lock After fizzling out with the Broncos and losing his starting job last year to Teddy Bridgewater in the preseason, questions persist about Lock's viability as a starter under center. In the eyes of many, he was simply a throw in as part of the Wilson trade and the front office doesn't view him as a long-term option. However, public comments from coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider suggest the 25-year old Lock will get a legitimate shot to prove he can still be a franchise quarterback with the Seahawks. He has the physical tools to be successful, including a live arm and underrated athleticism, but multiple offensive coordinators coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic hindered his development after a promising finish to his rookie season. Putting him in a scheme similar to the one that he performed well in going 4-1 as a starter back in 2019, Seattle hopes to see Lock succeed playing the point guard role with a renewed sense of confidence with a bevy of weapons around him in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Noah Fant. If that happens and he cuts down on the turnovers that plagued him the past few years, it's not out of the realm of possibility he could become part of the organization's plans beyond 2022. Backups: Geno Smith, Jacob Eason While Lock may ultimately be the Week 1 starter, the recently re-signed Smith has some significant advantages working in his favor. He will be entering his second season working with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and already knows the offense, which could give him the early edge vying for a starting role. He also appears to have excellent chemistry with Metcalf, who had two of his top three games for receiving yardage last year in games started by Smith. Carroll has reiterated multiple times this offseason that Seattle trusts Smith as the caretaker of the offense after seeing him perform admirably replacing an injured Wilson last year. He hasn't had a chance to battle for a starting job since the Jets moved on from him in 2016, but the 31-year old's knowledge of the scheme and rapport with teammates can't be overlooked entering this competition and the contract they gave him indicates he will have a real chance to win the gig. As for Eason, like Lock, the former Washington standout has always had intriguing tools with a rocket arm. But he struggled in limited action playing for the Colts last year before being waived and though he can't be completely counted out due to his sheer talent, it would be a major surprise if he wound up factoring into the starting competition against his veteran counterparts. Look for him to be a potential practice squad candidate coming out of the preseason. What's Next? Even after re-signing Smith, as Carroll hinted at the owner's meetings last month, the Seahawks likely aren't out of the quarterback business and won't leave a stone unturned. Rumors continue to persist about the possibility of Baker Mayfield coming to town, but unless the Browns eat a big chunk of his $18.5 million salary in a trade or release the former No. 1 overall pick outright, it's unlikely they will pursue him. Signing Colin Kaepernick also remains unlikely with his last NFL snap coming in 2016. It's unclear how Seattle will proceed heading into a draft featuring a quarterback class that has received lukewarm evaluations from most experts. The team did meet with Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder in a private top-30 visit recently and reportedly conducted combine visits with Liberty's Malik Willis, Mississippi's Matt Corral, and North Carolina's Sam Howell. Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett could also be on the radar, as the team sent quarterback coach Dave Canales to observe his pro day workout.

If the Seahawks love any of those five quarterbacks, especially if there's an unexpected early run at the position, they may be willing to invest their No. 9 overall pick on a signal caller. At the same time, with this class not viewed as a good one, it's possible they could address other needs early with hopes one of those aforementioned quarterbacks falls into the second round when they pick at 40 and 41 overall. With two first round picks in next year's draft, they could also kick the can down the road and pursue a quarterback next year.