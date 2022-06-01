Senior Bowl Director: Seahawks 'Really Wanted' Drew Lock in Russell Wilson Trade

While some viewed Lock as a throw-in when Seattle dealt Wilson to Denver, signs continue to point to the organization genuinely being intrigued by the former Missouri star's upside with a change of scenery.

Ever since the Seahawks stunned the NFL world by trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos in March, analysts, reporters, and fans alike have constantly played the speculation game wondering how the franchise would proceed at the most important position in professional sports.

Would they draft a quarterback such as Malik Willis or Desmond Ridder? Would they trade for disgruntled former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield? Would they be the team to finally give Colin Kaepernick a chance to play again after a five-year hiatus?

But more than two months after Seattle officially jettisoned the unhappy Wilson and sent him packing to the Mile High City, the organization has maintained status quo. Mayfield remains in Cleveland, Kaepernick has yet to sign anywhere despite working out for Las Vegas recently, and general manager John Schneider opted not to use any of his nine draft picks on a signal caller, leaving veterans Geno Smith, Drew Lock, and Jacob Eason as the only quarterbacks on the roster.

With OTAs now underway at the VMAC, former NFL scout and current Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy believes the plan under center is working out according to plan, at least when it comes to where Lock fits into the equation.

"He's got a lot to work with. I know they're excited to work with them just talking to the guys up there," Nagy said. "He was a big part of that trade. They really wanted to get him."

Previously working as a scout in Seattle for five seasons prior to taking over as Senior Bowl director in 2018, Nagy's remarks should not come as a surprise at this point. Coach Pete Carroll and Schneider confirmed to reporters on March 16 that the organization held him in high regard coming out of Missouri, with Carroll even hinting they may have considered moving up to draft him in 2019. Based on his college production, such interest is understandable.

Setting records for the Tigers in the SEC, Lock averaged 9.5 yards per attempt while throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and 44 touchdowns as a junior in 2017, earning First-Team All-SEC recognition. Entering his first year as director in Mobile, Nagy thought he would be an early entrant for the NFL draft, eliminating the chance of him competing at the Senior Bowl.

However, Lock opted to come back for his senior season and while his numbers weren't quite as gaudy as the season prior, he still earned Second-Team All-SEC recognition while throwing for 3,498 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also improved his completion rate by five percent and added six touchdowns as a runner, exhibiting his underrated dual-threat versatility.

Assembling his first Senior Bowl rosters and aiming to add as much talent as possible for the all-star showcase, Nagy wasted little time inviting Lock.

"I was a big Drew Lock fan," Nagy said. "There's a lot to like really, you just look at the athlete. He was a power five-level basketball recruit. He's got really nice feet. Live arm. I mean, you look at the production, the guy threw over 40 touchdowns is a junior in SEC. I was surprised he came back. I really thought he was going to come out."

Though Lock didn't light it up in the actual game completing nine out of 14 pass attempts for 57 yards and no touchdowns, Nagy expected his game to translate well to the next level as a potential franchise quarterback. Unfortunately, after a fast start in Denver, things didn't work out due to a number of factors.

At the tail end of his rookie season, after posting a 4-1 record as a starter, the Broncos were optimistic about Lock's chances of developing into a long-term answer under center. But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, eliminating offseason programs and preventing him from learning a new offense and working with a pair of rookie receivers in Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler on the field. Struggling throughout his sophomore campaign, he led the NFL with 15 interceptions in 2020.

Concerned by his lack of progress, Denver brought in experienced competition for Lock in the form of veteran Teddy Bridgewater, who ultimately beat him out for the starting job in training camp and the preseason last August. After throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions in six games and three starts, the writing was on the wall that his time with the franchise was coming to a close.

As Carroll and Schneider suggested after trading for him, however, Nagy believes circumstances played a major role in Lock's struggles in his first three NFL seasons. While the player didn't make excuses in his introductory press conference and shouldered some of the blame, changing coordinators amid a pandemic didn't do him any favors and his rookie year showed what he could still be capable of as a starter in the right system.

"When you're evaluating the quarterback, you got to look at everything around him, the organization and how they were groomed, so I'm not putting that all on Drew Lock," Nagy remarked. "I don't have a lot of time nowadays to watch NFL tape, so I don't know what Drew's Denver tape really looked like. I just know a prospect coming out and then going 4-1 as a starter as a rookie, I mean, those are some good signs."

As the final phase of the offseason program winds down, Lock will continue to learn a new playbook and develop a rapport with a new set of receivers gearing up for a head-to-head battle against Smith, who holds an early edge due to his familiarity with coordinator Shane Waldron's offense. The competition to succeed Wilson will heat up once training camp arrives in July, providing him a chance at redemption.

Although there's no guarantee Lock will be more successful in Seattle than he did in Denver and he has to earn the starting nod over Smith, Carroll and Schneider have given him public votes of confidence through their words and actions. As each day passes by without another move being made at the quarterback position, their optimism about him thriving in their offense and culture seems more and more genuine.

Considering his immense physical skills and talent, Nagy is intrigued by the possibility of Lock throwing to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett with a strong run game complementing him. If everything comes together and the Seahawks' defense improves with a new scheme, a change of scenery could be just what the doctor ordered to get his career back on track in the Pacific Northwest.

"Hopefully this a second lease on life for Drew. With a good group of skill players around him and running the football and hopefully that defense making the jump this year, hopefully he's set up for success this year."