Setting Goals for Seahawks 2019 Draft Class Entering Year No. 2

Following the unveiling of the 2020 NFL schedule, members of the 2019 draft class will be entering their second season with the Seahawks, with each player having something to prove.

Some burst onto the scene in a big way, validating their selections quickly as rookies for a playoff-bound squad, while others disappointed and hope for better results in 2020.

Let's take a look back at each selection and set some goals for each heading into their sophomore seasons in Seattle.

Round 1, Pick No. 29 - L.J. Collier, DE, TCU

There is no other way to put it. Collier's first season in Seattle was a colossal disappoint by every measurement possible. He was brought in for his pass rushing prowess as a five-tech defensive end who racked up 14.5 sacks his last three years for the Horned Frogs and did not contribute at all.

It's not as if Seattle didn't need Collier, as they were among the worst teams in the NFL at sacking the quarterback. Collier was a healthy scratch in seven games including the playoffs. For a first round pick, he fell well short of expectations.

In 2020, the need for pass rush is still present, especially with Jadeveon Clowney currently not employed by the team. The Seahawks addressed the position in the offseason but it might be now or never for Collier to grab hold of a role on the defense.

In order to avoid the "bust" label, Collier not only needs to carve out a consistent role in 2020, but he needs to make significant contributions. Fair or not, he will be compared to the player Seattle passed up to eventually take him, Redskins edge rusher Montez Sweat.

Sweat collected 7.0 sacks with 50 tackles, playing in all 16 games for Washington last year, albeit in a different scheme, while Collier played just 152 defensive snaps with a measly three total tackles.

In 2020, Collier's numbers will need to look much more like Sweat's.

Goal: Play in 13 games, 30 tackles, 4.0 sacks

Round 2, Pick No. 47 - Marquise Blair, S, Utah

Blair appeared in all but two games in 2019, starting in three contests when Bradley McDougald briefly went down with an injury.

The hard-hitting safety is not without his flaws, but he collected 32 tackles, a pass defensed, and two fumbles forced. He was a quality special teams contributor along with being a solid depth piece at safety.

The starting safety roles are set heading into 2020 with Quandre Diggs, acquired midseason last year via trade, filling in alongside McDougald.

However, that does not mean Blair will ride the bench nor does it mean Seattle does not need him. He will play in certain defensive packages that require a third safety or an extra defender who is fearless playing up in the box. He will also continue to contribute on special teams.

His overall stats may not skyrocket, as he will likely be in a similar role to last season. He is the best reserve safety option next to Lano Hill and Hill may be at risk of being cut before Week 1 without a stellar camp.

Goal: Play all 16 games, 40 tackles, 1 interception

Round 2, Pick No. 64 - DK Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

What can be said about Metcalf's rookie campaign? He collected 58 catches for 900 yards and seven touchdowns, which is very comparable to the inaugural year of one two-time All-Pro Julio Jones in 2011 (54 catches, 959 yards, eight touchdowns).

Metcalf also boasted a better catch percentage than Jones' rookie year at 58 percent against 56.8 percent. The 6-foot-4 wideout broke out in a big way when it mattered most, racking up 160 receiving yards and a score during Seattle's Wild Card round victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Given his standout rookie season, it's understandable to set lofty goals for Metcalf's career, especially when he is on the receiving end of football's released by Russell Wilson, one of the best passers in the league.

Each year brings unique challenges as the inevitability of player turnover alters a team's plans each season. Metcalf was targeted 100 times in 2019, more than four-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill or fellow rookie standout A.J. Brown. It may be difficult to surpass that number of targets, especially with the addition of former Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen along with the assumed health of Will Dissly and signing of free agent Phillip Dorsett.

Additionally, Russell Wilson's favorite target is still on the team in Tyler Lockett.

However, one can assume that even with a similar amount of targets, Metcalf can improve on his numbers, as he had seven drops, which led the squad. He is scratching the surface of what he is capable, given his immense physical abilities. Expecting a Pro Bowl-type season is not out of the question.

Goal: 70 receptions, 1,000 yards, 7 touchdowns

Round 3, Pick No. 88 - Cody Barton, LB, Utah

Barton carved out a role for himself down the stretch, playing over 80 percent of defensive snaps in two games in December, mostly filling in for injuries. Pete Carroll loved Barton's ability and willingness on special teams, where he played over 300 snaps.

The former Ute collected 23 tackles, one quarterback hit and one fumble recovery, playing in all 16 games in some form. Barton, like Metcalf, played his best game on the biggest stage and reeled in a sack against the Eagles in the Wild Card round victory, along with producing five tackles and two passes defensed.

This year, Barton has competition to replace the departed Mychal Kendricks in 2020 first round pick Jordyn Brooks. This selection should put all linebackers not named Bobby Wagner on notice.

With K.J. Wright switching to SAM linebacker, Barton could see significant snaps in 2020 with a strong training camp. Coaches would love it if the 23 year-old could be more disruptive in the backfield, be it against the run or pass.

Goal: 50 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Round 4, Pick No. 120- Gary Jennings Jr., WR, West Virginia

Jennings was cut in November without appearing in a game for Seattle. He's now a member of the Miami Dolphins...

Round 4, Pick No. 124 - Phil Haynes, G, Wake Forest

Haynes started the season on the PUP list and was not activated until November. From there, he did not appear in a game until the playoffs when he was thrown into the fire as the starting left guard in the Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers.

Understandably, Haynes struggled at times in that road playoff game. However, that was fantastic experience he can take into the 2020 season looking to have a greater role in the offensive line rotation.

With the release of D.J. Fluker, the right guard spot is open, however it is presumed that 2020 third round pick Damien Lewis will take that spot. Haynes will certainly compete at both guard spots, with the left guard spot occupied by the aging and oft-injured Mike Iupati. Haynes and Ethan Pocic seem to be the main backups on the interior and the 24-year old should get significant snaps this season.

Goal: Play in 6 games, provide reliable depth at both guard spots

Round 4, Pick No. 132 - Ugo Amadi, DB, Oregon

Amadi was selected for his versatility and Carroll put him right to work in a variety of roles in camp and preseason. It was assumed he would eventually earn the slot corner spot but he never took hold of it, playing in just 76 defensive snaps all year.

His value became apparent in special teams, where he played over 50 percent of the snaps, making 17 tackles with a fumble recovery.

As the season wore on, Amadi saw more snaps at the slot corner position in December and looks to be the favorite to win the job in the coming season.

It was assumed Seattle would draft or sign a cornerback to bring in to compete with Amadi for that spot. However, they made no such selection or haven't signed anyone to this point. The biggest move in the secondary was the trade for Quinton Dunbar, who will compete with Tre Flowers for the outside corner spot opposite Pro Bowler Shaquill Griffin.

The loser of that battle may get a look at the slot but the fit and skill set might not be there. This season is pointing to Amadi seeing a significant bump in defensive snaps and grabbing hold of a starting role.

Goal: Become starting slot cornerback, 30 tackles, 1 interception

Round 5, Pick No. 142 - Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington

This selection excited many Seahawks fans who wear Huskies purple on Saturdays. Burr-Kirven was a tackling machine in college, leading the nation in takedowns his senior year with 176.

Firmly behind the likes of Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright, "BBK" certainly could not have been expected to play a major role on defense in 2019, and he did not, playing just four snaps all season.

The former Husky did play a major factor on special teams, as the coaches intended, playing in over 300 snaps and making eight total tackles on the special teams unit.

Like Barton, Burr-Kirven enters the season with some stiff competition in first rounder Jordyn Brooks for playing time on the defense. It may be difficult for BBK to see the field consistently anywhere else but special teams.

His special teams ability may keep him from being cut this fall, but he needs a strong camp to be in any better situation.

Goal: Expand special teams role, provide depth at linebacker, 15 tackles

Round 6, Pick No. 204 - Travis Homer, RB, Miami

Homer played nearly the entire season in a special teams role until December. First, he was featured in a daring fake punt against the Vikings in Week 13, which resulted in 29 yards and a first down.

He then played in over half of the offensive snaps in the last two games of the regular season, finishing with 114 yards rushing on 18 carries. He got 14 carries in the playoffs but was mostly stifled, gaining just 25 yards.

Now, Homer looks to gain a few more carries in a more crowded room, one which now contains his former teammate at Miami, DeeJay Dallas. The second-year player will be hard-pressed to increase his carries as a running back this year given the depth Seattle boasts, but his special teams abilities make him tough to cut from the roster.

Dallas may be a more well-rounded back than Homer, but whoever loses the third running back spot should still remain on the roster.

Goal: Win third running back spot, play special teams, 25 carries, 125 yards, 1 touchdown

Round 6, Pick 209 - Demarcus Christmas, DT, Florida State

Christmas spent the entirety of the 2019 season on the PUP list. Now, with Seattle having parted ways with Naz Jones along with losing Al Woods and Quinton Jefferson, there is an opportunity to be seized by the former Seminoles standout and his fellow reserve defensive tackles.

Of course, the starters will remain Jarran Reed, who had 10.5 sacks in 2018, and undrafted rookie-turned-starter Poona Ford.

But there seems to be a large chasm between those two and the remaining pool of interior defensive lineman on the roster. This was another position many assumed Seattle would address in the draft, but they did not. However, there are still several quality free agents unsigned at the position.

For now, the first backup spot is up for grabs and Christmas has a big chance to take it. A four year-starter for the Seminoles, the 24-year old will compete for significant snaps on defense this season.

Goal: Win backup defensive tackle spot, 10 tackles, 1 sack

Round 7, Pick 236 - John Ursua, WR, Hawaii

For most teams, it's a win if the seventh round pick just makes the roster, regardless of impact. After racking up over 1,300 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns his final year with the Warriors, Ursua struggled early on to learn the playbook but finally saw the field late in the year.

The fact that Ursua's only catch of the season came late in the game in Week 17 with the NFC West division on the line against the 49ers shows how highly the coaches think of the Hawaii native.

The 5-foot-9 wideout is not without competition for a roster spot this season. 2020 sixth round pick Freddie Swain was drafted for his abilities on special teams in the return game, something Ursua did not show in his rookie campaign. David Moore is still around despite his hot and cold nature turning mostly cold last season.

Seattle also signed a host of undrafted receivers led by former Washington Husky Aaron Fuller. Simply put, Ursua has lots of work to do to stick around in 2020.

Goal: Earn fifth receiver spot, 15 catches, 150 yards, 1 touchdown