Shockingly Released by Raiders, Rodney Hudson Gives Seahawks Second Chance to Significantly Address Offensive Line

With several linemen coming off the board as the "legal" tampering period continues around the NFL, the Seahawks remain uncertain about their offensive line for 2021. But now, they may have another opportunity to reel in a considerable upgrade over 2020 starting center Ethan Pocic.

After falling short in their pursuit of offensive guards Kevin Zeitler and Joe Thuney, the Seahawks were left empty-handed as they watched several top free agent linemen head elsewhere on Monday. They may have a second chance to make a significant upgrade to their interior line, however, with news coming down that the Raiders have surprisingly released three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson.

At the core of Russell Wilson's frustrations with the Seahawks' front office is a desire for better pass protection up front. As it just so happens, Hudson has arguably been the best pass blocking center in the NFL for some time.

Since 2015, Hudson has put up a stellar 87.0 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. In that time, he's only missed four games—three of which were nearly six years ago. With several elite grades sprinkled in along the way, the 31-year old has consistently been one of the most valuable and reliable linemen in the league.

He's also no slouch in the run game, most recently putting up a PFF run blocking grade of 72.7 last season. He's a physical specimen with an elite toolset who would fit every aspect of what the Seahawks want from their blockers.

The circumstances of his sudden release from Las Vegas, however, are a tad bit curious given that OverTheCap.com listed his dead cap hit at $15.6 million in 2021. The Raiders aren't necessarily "strapped for cash" even after their reported addition of pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue, and, as stated, Hudson is still very much at the top of his game. What makes the move even more peculiar is that it seemingly cost them $1.6 million to cut him, though unconfirmed.

Whatever the situation may be, Hudson now becomes the best offensive lineman out on the free agent market and one of the better available players overall. Though the Seahawks haven't been linked to him yet, it would seem likely they eventually get involved given their pressing need at the position and their interest in Zeitler and Thuney.

But a good portion of the league should also be interested, perhaps driving his price up to a point the financially burdened Seahawks may be unwilling to go. They've already balked at the opportunity to open their proverbial wallet thus far in free agency and that may not change.

Frankly, with growing tension between the organization their star quarterback, they have to do something. Hudson is an unexpected second chance at appeasing Wilson in a significant way, and Seattle cannot afford to squander it.