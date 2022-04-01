The Ideal EDGE Profile For Seahawks in 2022 NFL Draft

As the Seahawks continue their move to featuring a more traditional 3-4 defense, their edge rusher profile has changed slightly. Matty F. Brown explains exactly what this player will look like before identifying the draft prospects who fit the new mold.

The Seahawks further embrace of 3-4 principles in 2022 has, and will continue, to impact their edge rusher personnel choices.

"I've told you guys for a long time, we've played with 3-4 personnel playing 4-3 defense for years. So, it's not that much different,” head coach Pete Carroll told reporters at this year’s NFL Annual Meeting. “However, we are shifting a bit of our emphasis to the style of player that we're trying to get on the outside. So you'll see that happen."

The cuts of Carlos Dunlap and Benson Mayowa have left the Seahawks with just three clear edge players on their roster: Darrell Taylor, Uchenna Nwosu and Alton Robinson. Aaron Donkor may also make the move to the edge in 2022.

Nevertheless, Seattle is thin in an edge area which, heading into the offseason, was already the obvious major need—as defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt himself went as far as to highlight in February. While Dunlap and Mayowa may return later in the offseason, with the intention of rushing either one in nickel, the Seahawks need more players who can contribute in any situation from the perimeter of the defensive line.

Thankfully, the 2022 NFL Draft is loaded with talented edges. What the shift in emphasis of the style of outside pass rusher that Carroll spoke about actually looks like in terms of player profiles can be anticipated. We can do this by looking at the draft history of general manager John Schneider and the scheme that the Seahawks want to base out of in 2022.

The LEO defensive end—often the best pass rusher in the defense and the man who travels with the protection of the 3-technique—is now essentially joined in player type with the SAM linebacker—the LB with rush elements who regularly went down to the line of scrimmage. LEO and SAM have almost become one.

The scouting notes for a 2022 edge in Seattle:

Pass rush production; sacks/pressures/hits

Get off

Strength at point of attack/edge setting

Ankle flexion and bend/balance through contact

Speed rush

Power rush

Motor/intensity

Play in space

Change of direction skills

Reactive athleticism

Ability to zone drop

Grit

In terms of testing numbers; the ideal fit, based off the team’s rush-y SAM history and the blend, is roughly:

240 to 260 pounds

6-foot-2 or taller

33-inch arms or longer

4.6-second 40-yard dash speed or faster

1.6-second 10-yard split or faster

With the combine done and most of the pro days completed as well, we have a list of 2022 prospects who meet these athletic thresholds. Note that the longer the draft goes on, the Seahawks will delve away from these prototypes, like Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto with 321/2-inch arms or Miami (Ohio)'s Dominique Robinson with a 4.72-second 40, but still with a 1.67-second 10-yard split and 98th percentile vertical jump. There's also Ohio State’s Tyreke Smith with a 1.65-second 10-yard split, but 4.86-second 40.

There are also a couple players linked to Seattle who are a bit tougher to evaluate at the moment. Western Kentucky’s DeAngelo Malone chose not to test at the combine other than bench and his pro day numbers proving elusive. USC’s Drake Jackson wanted to run his 40-yard dash at a later date due to a lingering hamstring issue.

Furthermore, here's a look at how top prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux tested, along with other popular names like Florida State's Jermaine Johnson, Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie, Virginia Tech's Amaré Barno and Mississippi's Sam Williams.

Coastal Carolina's Jeffrey Gunter also deserves a special mention for meeting everything other than his 4.70-second 40-yard-dash being just outside the 4.6 range. So it doesn't really matter, especially with such a quick 10-yard split.

