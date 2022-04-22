The 'No-QB' Seahawks Seven-Round Mock Draft
For the first time in over a decade, the Seahawks are scheduled to make a pick within the top-10 selections of next week's draft. The pick, slotted at No. 9, was one of five to change hands from the Broncos to the Seahawks in the trade that sent star quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver.
Naturally, with Wilson gone, quarterback has become the biggest need on the board for Seattle. But along with those five aforementioned picks, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris, the Seahawks also acquired fourth-year quarterback Drew Lock.
Coming as no surprise, general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll have voiced a level of confidence in Lock's abilities moving forward, despite the 25-year old's lackluster track record. Seattle also re-signed veteran Geno Smith, who started three games in place of an injured Wilson last season, to a one-year contract.
But the belief, for now, is that the team's quarterback for 2022 and possibly beyond is not currently on the roster—at least, not until the end of April.
Read More
That said; what if Schneider and Carroll are truly high on Lock or feel Smith's familiarity with Shane Waldron's offense is enough to keep their team afloat? What if, after months of research, workouts and interviews, they avoid dipping into a quarterback class that seemingly lacks an elite prospect who can start on day one?
How would a draft class omitting the quarterback position look for the Seahawks? Let's find out in this no-quarterback, seven-round mock draft.
Round 1, Pick No. 14: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia*
* Acquired via Baltimore along with picks No. 45 and No. 196 for picks No. 9 and No. 72
Taking the combine by storm with his elite testing numbers, the 6-foot-6, 341-pound Davis has a ton of helium heading into the draft. There are questions about his motor and lack of high-volume snaps in college, but the upside and unprecedented athleticism may be too good for the Seahawks to pass up on at this spot.
Round 1, Pick No. 28: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State*
* Acquired via Green Bay for pick No. 40 and 2023 second-round pick
Coming off a career year as a senior, Ebiketie has double-digit sack upside and holds up well against the run. It may take him a year or two to get there, but he give the Seahawks yet another young pass rusher with legitimate ceiling in addition to Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu. Read our scouting report on Ebiketie.
Round 2, Pick No. 45: Daniel Faalele, T, Minnesota*
* Acquired via Baltimore
Faalele is massive, standing at a whopping 6-foot-8 and 384 pounds. That size, of course, causes some concern in regards to his ability to play with the proper pad level and quickness necessary for a wide zone blocking scheme, but the 2021 All-Big Ten selection's freak athleticism is too intriguing to ignore. Read our scouting report on Faalele.
Round 2, Pick No. 57: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State*
* Acquired via Buffalo along with pick No. 130 for pick No. 49 (via New Orleans)
Testing off the charts at the combine and his pro day, Watson paid a top-30 visit to the Seahawks earlier this month. The 6-foot-4, 208-pounder's 4.36-second speed and versatility, which saw him line up in the slot and even out of the backfield at North Dakota State, screams star potential.
Round 3, Pick No. 88: Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia*
* Acquired via Dallas for picks No. 101 and No. 153
Perhaps the most impressive linebacker at this year's Senior Bowl, Tindall plays with top-end speed and has a good feel for pass coverage. He'll need to be coached up a bit and would have the chance to ease into things in Seattle with Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton ahead of him on the depth chart.
Round 3, Pick No. 99: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State*
* Acquired via Cleveland for picks No. 120 (via New Orleans) and No. 152
Emerson has the prototypical size the Seahawks coveted in their outside corners prior to the arrival of D.J. Reed. He's fairly sound in coverage, but there's work to be done. Questions will need to be answered in regards to his toughness and willingness to defend the run, as well as his ability to hang with shiftier, speedier receivers.
Round 4, No. 130: Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa*
* Acquired via Buffalo
With Chris Carson's future still up in the air, the Seahawks are likely to dip into this year's pool of running back prospects. Goodson's a solid mid-round option who has experience running efficiently both inside and outside the tackles. He's also a quality route runner who performs well out in space.
Round 5, Pick No. 169: Chasen Hines, IOL, LSU*
* Acquired via Tennessee for picks No. 196 (via Baltimore) and No. 229
Hines started seven games at right guard for the Tigers in 2021, but he also has the ability to play some center. As a pass protector, he plays with a strong base and anchors well against power rushers; and his explosion off the snap will be a boon in the run game. LSU has historically been one of the Seahawks' preferred schools to pluck offensive line talent from and Hines offers a good fit all around.
Round 7, Pick No. 224: Cameron Dicker, K, Texas*
* Acquired via Miami for 2023 sixth-round pick
Jason Myers was, at best, a middle-of-the-road kicker in 2021 and is currently slated to make $4 million against the Seahawks' salary cap. Dicker has garnered interest from NFL teams as a punter, but he has a big leg and went 49-of-50 in field goal attempts as a senior last season. LSU's Cade York and Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic could also be on Seattle's radar here.
Mock Trades Made
- Traded picks No. 9 and No. 72 to Ravens for picks No. 14, No. 45 and No. 196
- Traded pick No. 40 and 2023 second-round pick to Packers for pick No. 28
- Traded picks No. 41 and No. 109 to Saints for picks No. 49, No. 101 and No. 120
- Traded pick No. 49 to Bills for picks No. 57 and No. 130
- Traded picks No. 101 and No. 153 to Cowboys for pick No. 88
- Traded picks No. 120 and No. 152 to Browns for pick No. 99
- Traded picks No. 196 and No. 229 to Titans for pick No. 169
- Traded 2023 sixth-round pick to Dolphins for pick No. 224