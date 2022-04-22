The 'No-QB' Seahawks Seven-Round Mock Draft

While such an outcome is unlikely, what if the Seahawks opted not to take a quarterback in next week's draft? Ty Dane Gonzalez explores that possibility in his latest mock draft.

For the first time in over a decade, the Seahawks are scheduled to make a pick within the top-10 selections of next week's draft. The pick, slotted at No. 9, was one of five to change hands from the Broncos to the Seahawks in the trade that sent star quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver.

Naturally, with Wilson gone, quarterback has become the biggest need on the board for Seattle. But along with those five aforementioned picks, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris, the Seahawks also acquired fourth-year quarterback Drew Lock.

Coming as no surprise, general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll have voiced a level of confidence in Lock's abilities moving forward, despite the 25-year old's lackluster track record. Seattle also re-signed veteran Geno Smith, who started three games in place of an injured Wilson last season, to a one-year contract.

But the belief, for now, is that the team's quarterback for 2022 and possibly beyond is not currently on the roster—at least, not until the end of April.

That said; what if Schneider and Carroll are truly high on Lock or feel Smith's familiarity with Shane Waldron's offense is enough to keep their team afloat? What if, after months of research, workouts and interviews, they avoid dipping into a quarterback class that seemingly lacks an elite prospect who can start on day one?

How would a draft class omitting the quarterback position look for the Seahawks? Let's find out in this no-quarterback, seven-round mock draft.