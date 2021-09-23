Titans Leave Seahawks Dazed and Confused After Gutting Home Loss

The Seahawks got embarrassed in the second half of Sunday's home opener against the Titans. After several two-score leads, Seattle couldn't quite get the lead out to surge ahead in time.

The Seahawks are not getting a "whole lotta love" after blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter in their home opener. In their first game in Seattle with fans in attendance since 2019, the Seahawks sent them home disappointed. The levee broke in Seattle's defense and Titans' running back Derrick Henry took advantage, sparking the comeback with a 60-yard touchdown run late.

After a slow start to his day, the reigning rushing champion turned in his seventh-highest rushing total of his career with 182 yards.

Seattle looked dazed and confused down the stretch, getting gashed by Henry and company and watching its lead get trampled under the foot of the Tennessee's mighty ball carrier. On offense, it was the same look of stupefaction. After Russell Wilson found Freddie Swain for a 68-yard touchdown, Seattle tallied just 43 yards in its final four drives of the game.

So what led the Seahawks to blow their first ever lead of 15 or more points at home? Some of it was the brutal running style of Henry, who personifies the hammer of the gods. Seattle wanted to drive its ships to new lands after facing the 6-foot-3, 247-pound battering ram of a human being.

Another was the lack of adjustment on offense. Fans rambled on about the same issue at the end of last year, which led to the demise of the 2020 squad in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The song remains the same.

This is Shane Waldron's first speed bump as offensive coordinator. He wants to avoid a communication breakdown and get on the same page with Wilson and company. Next Sunday against the Vikings will be a chance for him to show he can be flexible, evolve and adjust. That game will say a lot about his ability to learn from mistakes and build as the season progresses.

Seattle wants to avoid repeating the feeling it felt after Sunday's overtime loss. Many of the demons that haunted the Seahawks last year came back against Tennessee. In 2020, the Seahawks' defense allowed about 500 yards more through the air in the second half of games while allowing 11 more touchdowns in the latter half as well.

Against the Colts, it looked like the Seahawks had righted those wrongs. However, it is clear, it's still a work-in-progress.

Still, the offense scored 30 points, which is usually a recipe for success. What the Titans did to stun the Seahawks should motivate them down the stretch. It's a long season, still with 15 games to go on the schedule. There are bound to be good times and bad times. However, the NFC West is cut-throat and doesn't allow for much room for error.

The Seahawks have a long way to go up the stairway to heaven—Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California.