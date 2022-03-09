What If Seahawks Don't Draft Quarterback in First Round?

As pick No. 9 of the 2022 NFL Draft heads back to the Seahawks in the stunning Russell Wilson trade, many assume it will be used on Wilson's successor. But what if it's not?

Tuesday's news shook the sports world to the core and broke hearts all over Seattle and beyond. Russell Wilson, along with a 2022 fourth-round draft pick, is heading to the Broncos in exchange for two first-round picks, two seconds, a fifth, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive tackle Shelby Harris.

It's well-known that this year's draft class at quarterback lacks some luster. There is no can't-miss prospect like Trevor Lawrence or Joe Burrow, or so it seems on the surface. The Seahawks reportedly possess Denver's No. 9 overall pick in this year's draft. Is it wise to use this pick on a quarterback just because they need one so badly?

One strategy for general manager John Schneider and company is certainly to draft the quarterback they like best at No. 9, even if it's a reach, to not leave anything to chance. That could mean Liberty's Malik Willis or even Ole Miss product Matt Corral hears their name called when Seattle is put on the clock.

However, it may be better in the long run to opt out of drafting a signal caller at such a high slot. Instead, it may behoove the franchise to select a blue-chip prospect at another impactful position.

There are three positions where Seattle could make a splash with their top-10 pick and nab an impact player at a crucial position to build up the franchise once again. There are several names scouts are excited about that may be available when the Seahawks pick ninth.

Mississippi State's Charles Cross is highly thought of as a possible impact player at left tackle. Explosive and athletic, he possesses the traits necessary to keep NFL-caliber pass rushers at bay from the left side. If he turns into the left tackle most think he can become, that is a franchise cornerstone-type player at a premier position that Seattle can bank on while it searches elsewhere for a quarterback, whose blindside Cross would protect. Perhaps Seattle even gets lucky enough to where premier tackle prospect Ikem Ekwonu is still on the board.

George Karlaftis looks to be a game-changing pass rusher with a tantalizing combination of size and speed. He likely instantly becomes the Seahawks' best pass rusher paired with Darrell Taylor who, if he can take the next step, gives Clint Hurtt's defense a fearsome duo off the edge.

Another possible impact player on defense that could be available at No. 9 is cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. He looks like one of the most gifted natural talents among defensive prospects in 2022.

The NFL draft is sometimes the "Wild West" and general managers need to think on their feet. A player can fall right into their laps they did not expect, or the players they were willing to select at that slot all could be snatched up by then. It's a fluid situation, and Schneider will need to be ready. He has not been in a situation like this for over a decade. Seattle has not made a pick inside the top-10 of the draft since 2010.

Once the Seahawks select what they hope to be an impact player at No. 9, then they can scour the board for a possible solution at signal caller. By the time they pick again at No. 40, the likes of Kenny Pickett, Willis and Corral will very likely be gone. However, Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell offer a tempting set of skills that could be attractive to Seattle, with their ability to improvise and make throws on the run.

That way, if the Seahawks are unsatisfied with their choice of quarterbacks, one would assume they have an important position shored up with whoever they selected at No. 9. Then they can look to free agency, trades or even the 2023 draft for a franchise quarterback while still having a possible star at another position of need.

If they select a quarterback at No. 9 and he doesn't pan out, that would be disastrous for the franchise and could set them back for years.

Frankly, Drew Lock does not appear to be the future face of the franchise. In his last two seasons, he owns a 4-12 record as a starter with a 76.4 passer rating. For reference, players like Daniel Jones, Taylor Heinicke and Davis Mills posted a better mark in 2021. A free agent deal for Teddy Bridgewater or a trade for Gardner Minshew might make more sense.

Eventually, the Seahawks will need to make a bold move to attempt to fill the enormous shoes of Russell Wilson. But it may not be in their best interest to attempt that with their precious pick inside the top-10 this season.