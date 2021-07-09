Which Offseason Addition Could Help Seahawks Most in 2021?

At a severe disadvantage with one of the worst salary cap and draft capital combos in the NFL, it was hard to see how the Seahawks could possibly improve following a heartbreaking loss to the Rams in the wild-card round this past January. But they did just that—on paper, at least.

In order to do so, general manager John Schneider had to step out of his comfort zone a bit. Pushing money out to the future through the use of voidable years on multiple contracts, Schneider and company gave themselves enough wiggle room to manufacture a deep group of additions and retainments.

Let's break down the five players the Seahawks added this offseason who have the best chance at making the biggest impact in 2021.

G Gabe Jackson

Coming over in a trade with the Raiders, Jackson will remain at his natural position at right guard. That means 2020 rookie standout Damien Lewis, who earned All-Rookie honors from the Pro Football Writers of America for his efforts at right guard, will move over to the left side. While it remains to be seen if Jackson can comfortably transition into the wide zone scheme Shane Waldron, Andy Dickerson and Mike Solari are expected to implement this fall, he offers a strong balance of run and pass blocking ability to a team that will heavily rely on both attacks. Boasting a fairly clean bill of health, he should give the Seahawks better stability than they've had at both guard spots and could be a massive boon if he takes to the new scheme well.

DE Kerry Hyder Jr.

Not enough fans and pundits are talking about Hyder, who's coming off a career year for the 49ers with 8.5 sacks and 49 combined tackles in the absence of Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas. Now set to be the Seahawks' starter at their strong-side defensive end/"big end" role, Hyder is a potentially major upgrade over L.J Collier and Rasheem Green—the two players who primarily worked out of the spot in 2020. Even if Hyder's numbers regress, his well-rounded play style raises the team's floor on his side of the defensive line and beefs up their pressure on the edge.

TE Gerald Everett

Seahawks fans know the deal: this offense needs to be more versatile in their approach and take what opposing defenses give them. Everett helps with that in many ways, giving them a weapon who can line up at multiple spots on the field and take on a number of different tasks. He's improved in each of his first four seasons in the NFL, has a long history with Waldron and doesn't have a ton of pressure on him to produce. If he can simply be a complementary piece to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, that'll be more than enough for the Seahawks' investment to pay off and far better than what they got out of the tight end position last season.

WR D'Wayne Eskridge

Adding to Russell Wilson's arsenal of weapons, the Seahawks spent their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft—No. 56—on Eskridge. The speedster out of Western Michigan gives them a higher ceiling from the No. 3 receiver role than they've had in recent years, and his versatility as an inside and outside receiver opens the door for some creative looks with Lockett and Metcalf as well. With jet and fly sweeps also on the table, Eskridge could be a do-it-all player who unlocks a new dimension in Seattle's offense.

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Witherspoon is in the midst of a deep position battle to start at outside corner, but he was the Seahawks' first priority after losing four-year starter Shaquill Griffin to the Jaguars in free agency, so it's assumed he currently leads the pack. If he makes it out of camp with the job, he'll give Seattle the size and length it's long coveted at the position—a nice contrast to the shorter and speedier build of his expected corner-mate D.J. Reed. Health will play a key factor as it's limited Witherspoon for most of his young NFL career thus far, though he looks to be back at—or near—full strength again. The Seahawks love his potential and have kept tabs on him since his days at Colorado, hoping their affinity for his profile was rightfully placed.