While top-30 visits are only a small piece of the pre-draft puzzle, Seattle has drafted and signed numerous players who they met with at the VMAC over the past 11 years.

With the 2022 NFL Draft only two weeks away in Las Vegas, the Seahawks and all 32 teams are scrambling to get their top-30 visits with a variety of prospects. These on-site meetings allow players to meet with coaches and personnel staff as well as undergo medical examinations and physicals.

In terms of relevance, the majority of players who fly out to Seattle for these top-30 visits won't be drafted by the team. However, history indicates at least one of them will receive a call from general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll, while several others could be signed as priority undrafted free agents. For that reason, the significance of these visits shouldn't be understated.

Looking back at their past 11 drafts, with last year being excluded due to most visits being done virtually because of COVID protocols, which players who reportedly attended top-30 visits at the VMAC wound up being drafted or signing with the team?

*This is an unofficial account for previous top-30 visits. Some players drafted by Seattle may have visited and it wasn't reported.