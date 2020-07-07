Analysis: Which Positions Have Seahawks Prioritized with Salary Cap Space?

Prior to the start of free agency back in March, the Seahawks were coming off their second straight playoff appearance with nearly $50 million in cap space to work with.

Now in the second week of July with training camp just around the corner, Seattle has an estimated $13 million in cap room remaining per OverTheCap.com. But this estimate doesn't account for a number of unsigned rookies remaining, as only two of the team's eight draft picks have reportedly signed their rookie contract.

While the Seahawks have enough financial flexibility to still add a couple more veterans before or during training camp - general manager John Schneider traded for Jadeveon Clowney in late August last year - the roster won't likely change much between now and final roster cuts before Week 1.

Where have Schneider and the Seahawks allocated their salary cap space? And where has the franchise pinched pennies building the roster?

Highest Paid Positions

Quarterback

NFL Ranking: 5th

This shouldn't be a surprise, as prior to Patrick Mahomes signing his new record deal on Monday, Russell Wilson was the NFL's highest-paid player earning $35 million per year on his current deal. Behind him, the Seahawks have stayed cheap, re-signing veteran Geno Smith to another one-year deal worth $1.187 million and signing undrafted free agent Anthony Gordon. With Wilson under contract through 2024 with increasing cap hits up to $39 million, Seattle will rank near the top of this list for several more years.

Tight End

NFL Ranking: 5th

Since injuries have been a chronic problem for the Seahawks at the tight end spot, the organization has been proactive adding talent at the position, including signing Greg Olsen to a one-year pact worth $7 million in February. They also placed a second-round tender on Jacob Hollister, who will earn north of $3 million in 2020. Those two deals are the primary reason why Seattle ranks in the top five, but since they're both of the one-year variety, the team only has Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson on the books next year, with each still on an affordable rookie contract.

Linebacker

NFL Ranking: 7th

Much like quarterback, the Seahawks are in the top-10 at linebacker primarily because of Bobby Wagner's record-breaking three-year, $54 million deal signed last July. Veteran K.J. Wright also has a $10 million cap charge for 2020, but he will be a free agent next March. The rest of Seattle's linebacker corps offers great affordability, as Cody Barton, Ben Burr-Kirven, Shaquem Griffin, and first-round pick Jordyn Brooks are all currently on rookie deals with at least two years of club control apiece.

Safety

NFL Ranking: 13th

Having Marquise Blair on a rookie contract keeps Seattle outside of the top 10 in regard to safeties, but the team will still spend a decent chunk of change at the position in 2020. Quandre Diggs will earn a base salary of $5 million - a bargain given how well he played in five regular season games in 2019 - and carries a cap hit of $5.168 million. As for Bradley McDougald, he will receive a modest $3.6 million base salary plus a $1.333 million prorated bonus in the final year of his contract, giving him a cap charge of $5.4 million. Diggs still has another year under contract at an affordable $5.35 million in 2021, while McDougald will be off the books.

Lowest Paid Positions

Offensive Line

NFL Ranking: 23rd

As has been the case for most of the John Schneider/Pete Carroll era, Seattle has opted to stay frugal along the offensive line. The lone exception the rule remains left tackle Duane Brown, who will earn a base salary of $8.75 million in 2020. The veteran could be playing with up to four new starters up front after the Seahawks released Justin Britt and D.J. Fluker to create cap space and allowed Germain Ifedi to walk in free agency. Their replacements, B.J. Finney, third-round pick Damien Lewis, and Brandon Shell, will make a combined $9.3 million next season, while Mike Iupati and Phil Haynes will vie for the left guard spot at a combined $1.9 million.

Interior Defensive Line

NFL Ranking: 27th

Even after handing Jarran Reed a new two-year contract worth up to $23 million, the Seahawks remain one of the cheapest spenders in the interior defensive line. Fellow starter Poona Ford will only make $750,000 in his third season, though he's set to become a restricted free agent next March. Behind Reed and Ford, Demarcus Christmas, Bryan Mone, Cedrick Lattimore, and Josh Avery are all on rookie contracts, with the latter three players making $675,000 or less in 2020. There's a chance this number will go up if Seattle signs a veteran before camp as expected.

Defensive Ends (EDGE)

NFL Ranking: 28th

While Seattle has handed out market-setting deals to Wilson and Wagner during the past couple of years, Schneider hasn't been willing to pay top-tier pass rushers at perceived market value. After dealing Frank Clark to the Chiefs in April 2018, he didn't offer Jadeveon Clowney the contract he wanted and the veteran remains unsigned in early July. Instead, Seattle brought back Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa for a combined $8.5 million and used two draft picks on Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson, who will be under club control on affordable contracts for four years. This is another position the franchise could still bolster before training camp via free agency or trade.

Cornerback

NFL Ranking: 25th

With Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar both entering the final year of their respective contracts, the day of reckoning is quickly approaching for Schneider and the Seahawks front office at the cornerback spot. Each of those players will be looking to cash in next March and this position group could get much more expensive in a hurry. But for now, those two expected starters along with Tre Flowers and Ugo Amadi will make under $8 million combined in 2020. Special teams ace Neiko Thorpe re-signed on a one-year, $1 million deal, while the rest of the depth chart is full of undrafted free agent signings set to earn $750,000 or less.