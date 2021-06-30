Which Previously Reported Targets Could Seahawks Circle Back To?

It's not unusual for the Seahawks to pop up in the rumor mill as they continue to build their roster for the 2021 season. Most of the offseason's rumors have flamed out, while others have entered something of a hibernation state. Which of these could be reawakened this summer?

There's still a month to go until training camp begins for the Seahawks, but general manager John Schneider and his staff are always on the lookout to make their team better. As they've reiterated on numerous occasions, they're "in on everything," so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise if their roster undergoes more changes between now and September.

They're in decent shape to make another notable move—or two—if they so desire. OverTheCap.com currently projects them to have $8.3 million in salary cap space, which is the 19th-highest mark in the NFL. They also have a few levers they can pull to create more if needed, though it's likely that will come in minimal fashion as part of a potential Jamal Adams extension rather than a restructure of Russell Wilson or Bobby Wagner's respective contracts.

So what moves remain within the realm of possibility? Perhaps it's one of the high-profile veterans who've lasted on the free agent market, or one of Schneider's seemingly annual summertime trades. I've written about—and ranked—positions that may still be of need almost ad nauseam, so let's get more into the specifics by revisiting some of the players they were previously reported to have interest in.

LB K.J. Wright

Never say "never," but what once appeared to be an obvious fit now seems rather unlikely given Darrell Taylor's progress at strong-side linebacker. While his 10-year career in Seattle could be over, Wright proved he has plenty of good football left in 2020. He'll help whichever team he eventually lands with.

CB Richard Sherman

Though fans and pundits alike have their concerns about the Seahawks' secondary, the team feels good about the depth they've built. Nevertheless, they've remained in contact with Sherman, who still lives in the Seattle area and has expressed interest in returning. The Seahawks have publicly reciprocated in that respect, though they likely want to wait and see what they have in camp first before going outside the organization. By that point, Sherman may find himself a deal elsewhere.

TE Zach Ertz

This one predates the start of the new league year, when Eagle Maven's Ed Kracz reported the Seahawks were one of the teams to check in on Ertz. A trade, of course, never went through and the team has since signed tight end Gerald Everett to join Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson. Coach Pete Carroll has raved about the trio thus far, so Seattle doesn't appear to be much of a fit at this stage. But the Eagles are rebuilding and can now cut Ertz to save $8.5 million. As a free agent, he may have some appeal to the Seahawks, though the two are unlikely to come together barring something unforeseen.

DT Geno Atkins

Robert Nkemdiche made quite the impression in minicamp, but the Seahawks' interior defensive line depth is still one of the more questionable aspects of their roster. Atkins is coming off a shoulder injury that required surgery and has seen a decline in play overall, so it's understandable why there's hesitancy in his market. But as a rotational 3-tech, the eight-time Pro Bowler may still have enough to juice to make an impact.

IOL Brett Jones

Rumored to be of interest to the Seahawks at the start of free agency, Jones is still available. While he doesn't boast much of a successful track record, he's played all three interior spots and could serve as Ethan Pocic's backup if Kyle Fuller struggles at center.