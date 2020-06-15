SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Why Seahawks Look Wise Stockpiling Players on One-Year Contracts

Corbin Smith

Prior to the start of a new league year in March, the Seahawks held nearly $50 million in available salary cap space, leading experts and fans alike to predict the team would be very active in free agency.

However, general manager John Schneider stuck with status quo for the most part, choosing not to break the bank signing any big name players to multi-year contracts. This included, at least to this point, not re-signing star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who remains unsigned heading towards July.

With the exception of re-upping Jarran Reed and signing tackle Brandon Shell and center B.J. Finney to two-year deals, Schneider handed out one-year contracts in bunches to fill out Seattle's roster on both sides of the football.

Phillip Dorsett, one-year deal. Cedric Ogbuehi, one-year deal. Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa, one-year deal. Carlos Hyde, one-year deal. Even Quinton Dunbar, who the Seahawks traded for in March, has just one year left on his current contract before he tests free agency.

It's not a new way of conducting business for Schneider, who has enjoyed giving affordable veterans one-year "prove it" deals throughout his decade at the helm. Such tactics have allowed him to build a playoff-caliber roster around quarterback Russell Wilson without destroying the team's salary cap.

But unlike previous offseasons, there may be more to the bevy of one-year pacts this year than simply trying to save pennies in the short-term while fielding a quality team.

Per multiple sources, the NFL Players Association anticipates the NFL could lose up to $3 billion in revenue this upcoming season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it remains unclear if teams will be able to have fans in stadiums at any point, it seems guaranteed there will be significant losses, which will impact both players and owners.

As a result, there's a strong possibility the salary cap could drop substantially in 2021, leaving teams with less money to spend building their rosters and hurting players scheduled to hit the market as free agents.

By signing the vast majority of their own players as well as outside free agents to one-year deals, the Seahawks currently are projected to have $67 million in available cap space next season. Only five players - Wilson, Bobby Wagner, Reed, Tyler Lockett, and Duane Brown - will carry cap hits north of $6 million for 2021.

On the flip side, that also means the Seahawks will have several quality starters potentially leaving in free agency, including running back Chris Carson and cornerback Shaquill Griffin. Neither of those players would be on the books and if they depart, the team will need young players to emerge or draft well to replace them.

These estimates obviously don't account for projected cap decreases created by the lack of spectators at games this fall, but it still presents significantly more flexibility than most other teams. For example, the Saints are currently projected to be $34 million in the red and the Eagles are projected to be $50 million over the cap in 2021.

If there is a substantial drop in the salary cap for next year, those teams will be hurting even worse, while other organizations hovering barely above the threshold will have to find ways to clear space as well.

Obviously, there's much uncertainty moving forward. Nobody knows what the future holds for the NFL or professional sports in general during this health crisis. It's still unclear if the league will be able to conduct a full season, which muddies up any projections being made about lost potential revenue.

But whether done intentionally or not, the Seahawks will be better equipped to handle the negative impact of an economic downturn than most teams. Regardless of what happens with the cap, Schneider will be able to adjust accordingly while still having several of his best players under contract and signing free agents may prove to be cheaper than it has been in years.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preseason Cut/Trade Candidates for Seahawks to Track in NFC West

Wrapping up our trip around the NFL, several big names from within the NFC West could be cut or trade candidates who intrigue the Seahawks as possible additions before the regular season begins.

Colby Patnode

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Sleeper Spotlight: Why Chance Warmack Could Make Seahawks Final Roster

With minimal time to prepare for the 2020 season, an experienced former first-round pick like Warmack could have a chance to surprise competing for playing time at either guard position with the Seahawks.

Corbin Smith

The Case For and Against Extending Seahawks RB Chris Carson

Highly productive and beloved by the coaching staff, Carson's performance out of the backfield merits a second contract. But the position he plays may make it tough for the Seahawks to justify a lucrative extension.

Nick Lee

Which position group do you think will be most improved for Seattle?

Corbin Smith

by

VimFuego

Seahawks Q&A #6: Setting Expectations for New WR Phillip Dorsett

Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith discusses realistic expectations for Phillip Dorsett, the state of Seattle's offensive line, the latest on Jadeveon Clowney, and more in his latest Q&A session.

Corbin Smith

Preseason Cut/Trade Candidates for Seahawks to Track in NFC South

Continuing our trek around the league looking for veterans who may be cut or traded before Week 1 of the NFL season, which players from the NFC South could make sense for the Seahawks?

Colby Patnode

Seahawks Offseason Profile: Cody Barton

Following the 2019 NFL Draft, the Seahawks didn't have a clear role on defense for Barton. But after filling in for Mychal Kendricks in the postseason, what's next for the former third-round selection?

Thomas Hall10

Top 100 Seahawks Countdown: No. 70-61

A bruising running back makes a giant leap up the list and a pair of underrated cornerbacks headline the latest group in our Top 100 Seahawks countdown.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks' Pete Carroll Preaches Adaptability Heading Towards Uncertain Training Camp

While acknowledging young players will face incredible challenges trying to prepare for the 2020 season, Pete Carroll remains confident his team will be ready for the inevitable challenges presented by playing amid a pandemic.

Corbin Smith

Top 100 Seahawks Countdown: No. 80-71

Two unheralded linebackers and a host of overlooked secondary standouts pace the third group of players in our Top 100 Seahawks countdown.

Corbin Smith

by

CorbinSmithNFL