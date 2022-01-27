Will Seahawks Receive Any Compensatory Picks Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft?

After a disappointing preseason with the Seahawks, Witherspoon was traded to the Steelers for a fifth-round draft pick in 2023. He played just four snaps in a Week 2 game against the Raiders and did not see the field again until Week 11. From there, however, he appeared in each of Pittsburgh's final nine games and made four starts, including the team's wild-card matchup with the Chiefs. Intercepting a pair of passes and allowing just five completions on 18 targets from Weeks 12 through 16, Witherspoon was named Sports Info Solutions' defensive player of the month for December.

Everett, meanwhile, proved to be a solid addition to Seattle's offense—particularly in the second half of the season. The fifth-year tight end posted career-highs in receptions (48), receiving yards (478) and touchdowns (4) over 15 games played. Unfortunately, Hyder's first campaign in the Pacific Northwest did not go as well. Just a year removed from an 8.5-sack run with the 49ers, the 30-year old defensive end was credited with a modest 23 pressures by Pro Football Focus and finished the season with just 1.5 sacks to his name.

As for what the Seahawks lost last offseason; Griffin played fairly in line with his career averages. Manning the left side of the league's 17th-ranked passing defense, the former third-round draft pick surrendered 41 completions on 59 targets for three touchdowns and a career-low 477 yards in 14 games. Hyde served in a rotational role out of the Jaguars' backfield and rushed for 253 yards and a touchdown on 72 carries. Moore was cut by the Panthers before playing a single down for them and wound up making three combined appearances for the Broncos and Packers with a stint on the Raiders' practice squad sprinkled in.