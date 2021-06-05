With Julio Jones Desiring 'Big-Armed' QB, Seahawks Emerge as Sleeper to Acquire Star Receiver

The star receiver won't be able to necessarily choose his next destination without a trade clause in his contract, but a new report could be a call to Seattle or another specific team to come get him.

In the latest twist as Julio Jones tries to force his way out of Atlanta, the star receiver has apparently provided more specifics on what he seeks from a potential suitor.

Weeks after telling Shannon Sharpe on FS1's Undisputed that "I'm out of there" in regard to his future with the Falcons and indicating he wants to play for a contender, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported the star receiver also wants to team up with a “big-armed QB that can deliver the deep ball.”

This statement shouldn't come as a surprise, as Jones has been one of the NFL's most prolific deep threats for a decade. From 2014 to 2019, he posted six consecutive seasons with over 1,300 receiving yards, averaging more than 15 yards per reception in three of those seasons. For his career, he has 10 touchdowns of 50-plus yards. Last year, even while playing in only nine games due to injury, the former Alabama star nearly posted 800 receiving yards and averaged 15.1 yards per reception.

Meanwhile in Atlanta, though he remains a top-10 or top-15 caliber signal caller, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan hasn't been as effective throwing downfield passes in recent years as he was earlier in his career. Now 36 years of age, he finished 19th in the "2021 Deep Ball Project" rankings, most notably plummeting to 30th out of qualified quarterbacks completing passes to open windows.

Several teams have been linked to Jones in trade speculation in recent weeks, including the Titans, Ravens, Patriots, and 49ers. Others may be inquiring and in the mix. But with this new report, though the odds may seem stacked against them to be able to make a trade for a plethora of reasons, the Seahawks may suddenly be viewed as the best landing spot due to the presence of Russell Wilson.

When reports surfaced in late May stating Seattle had held discussions with Atlanta about a possible trade for Jones, many scoffed at the notion general manager John Schneider would unload already limited draft capital to acquire another star receiver. After all, the team already has a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and also recently drafted D'Wayne Eskridge in the second round.

But Wilson's growing influence can't be overlooked when considering the possibility of the Seahawks going "all in" once again. The organization is clearly in win-now mode after dealing multiple first-round picks to the Jets for safety Jamal Adams last July and the star quarterback uncharacteristically aired his grievances with the franchise earlier this spring, citing his frustrations with getting hit too much, not having enough involvement in personnel decisions, and not advancing further in the playoffs.

Relentless trade rumors ensued, in part because Wilson's agent Mark Rodgers provided a list of four teams his client would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for, including the Bears and Raiders. While the situation seems to be under control now and both Schneider and coach Pete Carroll have stated publicly that he will be with the team for years to come, the seven-time Pro Bowler's future in Seattle beyond 2021 very much remains clouded.

To this point, Schneider has executed several moves that have received Wilson's approval, including trading for veteran guard Gabe Jackson and signing tight end Gerald Everett in free agency. But if the renowned executive really wanted to make a splash that would please No. 3, pulling the trigger on a deal for a Jones would do the trick, as the two have reportedly have spoken multiple times about teaming up in Seattle.

From a football standpoint, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to understand why Wilson and Jones would yearn to play together. The star quarterback hasn't been shy about wanting more weapons, as evidenced by his continued interest in signing Antonio Brown in recent seasons. Jones obviously wants to play for a contender with an "upgrade" throwing the football to him as he enters the latter stages of his career.

At least in terms of throwing downfield, Wilson would absolutely be a step up from Ryan and is in another class entirely from the quarterbacks starting for other reported suitors. While he dealt with the longest slump of his career to close out the 2020 season, he still finished fifth on the "2021 Deep Ball Project" rankings and has long been known for his majestic, high-arching deep ball. Per Pro Football Focus, he has connected on more "big time throws" than any quarterback over the last five years and tied with Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady for the best grade (99.9) on throws of 20-plus yards.

With his contract not having a no-trade clause like Wilson's does, Jones won't be able to necessarily pick his next destination. But this latest leak from Fowler could be a strategical ploy by the receiver's camp trying to coax Schneider and the Seahawks - or possibly another desired team - into upping the ante to come and get him.

There are no doubt obstacles that would need to be hurdled for Jones to become a Seahawk, starting with his enormous contract. The 32-year old wideout will carry a $15.3 million cap hit in a post-June 1 trade and the team currently has only $7.25 million in cap room per OverTheCap.com. After accounting for signing bonus payments paid by the Falcons, his cap hit in 2022 and 2023 would be close to $12 million.

That's a steep price for an aging receiver, especially considering Seattle recently gave Lockett a four-year extension through 2025 with escalating cap hits. Schneider will also soon be negotiating a new deal with Metcalf, who will likely push for north of $20 million per year on a multi-year mega-deal after breaking Steve Largent's franchise record for receiving yardage in a single season in 2020.

The Seahawks also lack draft capital, as they will be without their first round pick in 2022 as a result of the Adams trade. Trading away another high pick to acquire Jones would once again leave the organization with only one pick in the first three rounds and next year's draft class is expected to be far better than its predecessor.

But with each passing day a trade doesn't materialize and Atlanta becomes more desperate as Jones' trade value slowly dwindles, Seattle becomes a more and more viable candidate to acquire him. Now that the future Hall of Famer has made his latest move in a game of chess against his current team, nobody should be surprised if Schneider decides to eventually roll the dice and find a way to swing a deal to make Jones' dream of catching passes from Wilson a reality.