3 Legendary Seahawks Launch 'Champions of Change'

Starring for championship teams, Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett harassed opposing quarterbacks, while Baldwin earned two Pro Bowls as one of the best receivers in Seahawks history. After being key contributors for multiple Super Bowl runs, they are now working their magic empowering regional non-profits through philanthropic efforts.

For five seasons, Cliff Avril, Doug Baldwin, and Michael Bennett starred for the Seahawks, helping lead the franchise to their first Super Bowl and four playoff appearances. Now, they're putting their collective talents together to make the same impact off the field.

Continuing to make a difference for the community, Avril, Baldwin, and Bennett launched "Champions of Change," a charitable effort to raise money for non-profit organizations in the greater Seattle region. To kickstart efforts, they will be hosting three fundraising events from June 24-26, including a celebrity basketball game at Climate Pledge Arena. Tickets officially went on sale on March 18.

Moving forward, Avril, Baldwin, and Bennett hope to see the game become an annual fundraising event to celebrate Seattle athletes from multiple sports and the causes they support.

“As players, we came together in a brotherhood that set aside individual priorities for the benefit of the team,” Baldwin said in the organization's official press release. “That effort was celebrated, in unity, by this city and region. Our goal is to take what we learned during our championship chapter to build a new team, and once again bring the city and region together, but this time to support the organizations that make our families and communities stronger.”

In addition to the celebrity basketball game, the organization will host a "Game Changer" auction where fans can donate to buy tickets to play games with Seattle sports stars. Working with benefiting partners, the founders will dedicate a third day to helping coordinate several projects in the region.

Avril, Baldwin, and Bennett have long been involved in philanthropy, activism, and investing in the community dating back to their years playing together with the Seahawks and now into retirement.

Baldwin, who ranks third all-time in Seahawks history in receptions and receiving yards, donated $1 million to help build a community center in Renton in 2019. Additionally, among other endeavors, he has been involved in initiating several legislative changes, including co-authoring a letter to Congress with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a show of support for the Sentencing Reform and Corrections Act of 2017.

Back in 2015, Bennett, a three-time Pro Bowler during his time with the Seahawks, launched the "Michael Bennett Foundation" aiming to combat childhood obesity and initiated other projects to help minority communities and women of color. Avril, who produced 34.5 sacks and made a Pro Bowl for Seattle, started the "Cliff Avril Family Foundation" with the goal of increasing awareness for Type 2 diabetes and emphasizing healthy living through nutrition.

Understanding the importance of all 11 players working together on the field during their playing days, the three men realized the same collaborative efforts would yield the greatest success helping others in the community rather than working individually and real societal change can't happen without meaningful support for all types of families. As a result, Champions of Change came to fruition.

"We are dedicated to doing what we can to support the local organizations that have been the longtime support system for families within their communities," Bennett said. "Doug, Cliff, and I intend to supercharge the work we have seen change the lives of families throughout the region, and we are asking others to become part our team."

The celebrity basketball game, which will take place on June 26, will feature greats from Seattle sports history both in the player and coach ranks. Without giving away too much and maintaining an element of surprise, Champions of Change will be periodically announcing participants in coming weeks leading up to the game. Shortly after the launch, they announced Sonics legend Gary Payton and Seahawks icon Marshawn Lynch would serve as coaches.

“We have a lot of friends in the sports community,” Avril said. “While I don’t want to ruin the surprises, we are working toward the game featuring well-known players from our team, and former or current stars from the Mariners, Storm, Sonics, Sounders, Kraken, Reign, Huskies, Cougars, as well as NBA, MLB, and NFL players raised in this area. What I will tell you is this: Fans are going to enjoy the game.”

For their inaugural year, proceeds from this year's events will support grassroot non-profit organizations that are working to build a path for families to heal from trauma and take their own steps towards providing stability, loving care, and better health for their children.

In 2022, each of the following organizations will be benefiting partners:

Odessa Brown Children's Clinic

Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic is an enduring community partner with a dedication to promoting quality pediatric care, family advocacy, health collaboration, mentoring and education in a culturally relevant context. The clinic’s founder, Odessa Brown, fought to bring quality healthcare with dignity to children in the Central District during the civil rights era. Her vision became reality and today her legacy clinic sets the standard for comprehensive care and continues to be a primary support network for families throughout the Puget Sound region.

DADS

DADS is a grassroots organization leading a movement to eradicate the epidemic of absent fathers in America. They are committed to giving fathers hope by walking together in supportive community, and helping navigate relational and legal barriers separating them from their children and families. The goal of DADS is to restore families by empowering absent fathers to be responsible family leaders and stop the cycle of family violence and brokenness in order to provide a protective and loving path for children.

Women United Seattle

Women United Seattle is a respite for kinship caregivers and the children they care for. Research has shown children who have absent or unfit parents thrive better mentally and emotionally when paired with relatives rather than strangers; yet, there is not currently systemic or sustainable support for kinship families. That’s the gap Women United Seattle aims to fill in South King County. The organization was founded by Alesia Cannady, a grandmother now raising her granddaughter, so she brings a deep understanding of the needs of kinship caregivers like herself - a supportive community offering love and encouragement, as well as assistance with the activities and essentials the children they care for need.

Humble Design Seattle

Humble Design Seattle serves local families emerging from homelessness by transforming empty houses into welcoming homes. The homes are curated by design teams that personalize decor based on their clients’ needs, preferences and photos or images that are meaningful to the families. More than a makeover, it’s a start over. Generally, more than 50% of individuals return to homelessness within a year of securing housing. For those moving into a Humble Design home, less than 1% return to homelessness.

Dignity For Divas

Dignity for Divas believes restoring the self-worth of women who have been unhoused is the first step on the road to stability and self-sufficiency. Their unique program of counseling and workshops helps women overcome trauma and gain tools to live a purposeful life. This puts them in a better position, both emotionally and mentally, to successfully transition out of homelessness. Their Dream Academy in downtown Seattle provides counseling services, resume building classes, technology training, interpersonal skills and wellness classes.

For additional information about Champions of Change and upcoming events, please visit championsofchange.org. Tickets for the upcoming celebrity basketball game can be purchased here.