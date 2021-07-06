5 Predictions For D'Wayne Eskridge's Rookie Season

Though he has two All-Pro receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in front of him, expectations remain high for Eskridge entering his rookie season. How will he perform in his first year with the Seahawks?

Holding a league-low three picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Seahawks surprised many by choosing to sit pat at No. 56 overall and using their second-round selection on speedy Western Michigan receiver D'Wayne Eskridge.

Though Eskridge missed part of Seattle's offseason program nursing a sore toe, the rookie made a strong impression on coach Pete Carroll, who raved about his catching radius, hands, and explosiveness following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp. With training camp set to open later this month, such comments have created lofty expectations for the dynamic rookie catching passes from Russell Wilson.

What are reasonable expectations for Eskridge entering his first season as a Seahawk? Here are five predictions for how the Bluffton, Indiana native will perform in 2021.

1. Settling in as Seattle's No. 3 receiver, Eskridge records at least 25 receptions and 450 receiving yards.

Adjusting to the league can be a difficult task for rookie receivers, but Eskridge couldn't be entering a better situation to find immediate success given the supporting cast around him and the offensive scheme.

First, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will draw immense attention from opposing defenses, thus creating ideal one-on-one matchups for the speedy wideout to capitalize on, particularly when running routes from the slot. He should expect plenty of targets from Wilson as the No. 3 target under such circumstances and it would be a disappointment if he wasn't able to eclipse David Moore's average numbers of 26 receptions for 387 yards from the past three seasons as a rookie.

Second, assuming new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron implements a system similar to the one deployed by Rams coach Sean McVay, the Seahawks should do a better job spreading the football around in the passing game by default. In four of the past five seasons with McVay at the helm, Los Angeles had at least three receivers with 40-plus receptions and 400-plus receiving yards. That doesn't include big seasons from running back Todd Gurley and tight end Tyler Higbee either, which bodes well for Eskridge's chances of making a significant impact immediately.

2. Wilson connects with Eskridge for two 50-plus yard touchdowns and four total touchdowns.

Metcalf and Lockett both caught double-digit touchdown passes a year ago and it wouldn't be wise to bet against either player accomplishing the feat again in 2021. The presence of both Pro Bowl receivers may limit Eskridge's chances at red zone targets, but he boasts legit 4.38 40-yard dash speed and explosive plays were his calling card at Western Michigan, as he scored three touchdowns of 72 or more yards in just six games during his senior season.

While the Seahawks will lean more on the quick passing game with Waldron at the helm, as Lockett noted during mandatory minicamp, the Seahawks aren't going to stop taking their shots. Wilson loves launching the ball downfield and Eskridge most certainly will have his chances to reel in such passes. But most importantly, his innate ability to create after the catch adds another element to an already dynamic aerial attack and it wouldn't be surprising to see him take a slant, dig route, or even a bubble screen the distance for six points at some point.

3. Eskridge achieves a near 50/50 split lining up in the slot and on the outside.

Built with a thick 5-foot-9, 190-pound frame, Eskridge looks more like a running back than a receiver - he actually starred in the backfield in high school - and many draft experts viewed him as a slot coming into the NFL. But despite his build, he primarily played on the boundary at Western Michigan, logging 84 percent of his snaps outside in 2020 according to Pro Football Focus. For his entire college career, he played just 15 percent of his snaps from the slot.

While it remains unclear how Seattle will deploy Eskridge, offseason workouts suggest Waldron will use his new weapon all over the formation in a variety of ways and won't be constricting him to one role. Given his ability to take the top off of defenses as a vertical threat, he's not going to be placed in slot purgatory, especially with Lockett's track record of excelling inside. He will get plenty of reps playing the X as well as the Z, or flanker, role on the outside and might even see an occasional snap out of the backfield.

4. Eskridge finishes fourth on the team in carries, rushing for over 100 yards on the year.

Joining forces with Metcalf and Lockett, Eskridge's instant impact shouldn't be limited to only the passing game. His prior running back background will open up the playbook for Waldron, who helped coordinate an offense in Los Angeles that features a heavy focus on jet motion and fly sweeps to receivers and tight ends. With McVay calling the shots, Rams receiver Robert Woods rushed for at least 115 yards in each of the past three seasons and averaged more than seven yards per carry during that span.

Waldron and the Seahawks won't be running a system that is entirely identical to the one McVay coordinates, but it's a near-guarantee they will run more jet motion and fly sweeps than they did under Brian Schottenheimer or Darrell Bevell. Considering his elite speed and propensity for breaking tackles, Eskridge is easily the best candidate on the roster to play a similar role to the one Woods holds with the Rams and getting him involved in the run game frequently presents yet another way to get the ball into the dynamic playmaker's hands as a rookie.

5. Emerging on special teams, Eskridge returns a kickoff for a touchdown.

Aside from making Eskridge a key component of their running game, the Seahawks would be smart to also unleash their Swiss army knife on special teams as a return specialist. He led the nation in all-purpose yards per game (213) in 2020, returning 17 kickoffs for 467 yards and a score for the Broncos.

At one point, the Seahawks had one of the league's best return units with Tyler Lockett earning All-Pro honors in two of his first three seasons. But the team finally phased him out of special teams for good last season and hasn't returned a kickoff or punt for a touchdown since 2017. Formerly a state champion in track and field in Indiana, Eskridge's long speed and shiftiness in space make him an instant upgrade over Seattle's other return options and opponents will fear kicking to them again after he returns one to the house early in the year.