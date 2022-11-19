Aaron Rodgers appears to be running out of gas after his legendary run with the Green Bay Packers, but at least one observer apparently thinks he's worth $60 million to play QB in 2023 ... and that it is the Seattle Seahawks who should foot that bill.

"It's my best take ever,'' said FS1's Colin Cowherd, suggesting that after this season, a "perfect'' fit would have Seattle sending a first- and a second-round pick to Green Bay for the faded legend. "Am I crazy?''

Well, yes. "Fun.'' But "crazy.''

Cowherd, holding court on an entertaining segment on "The Herd," notes that by virtue of the Russell Wilson trade to the Denver Broncos, Seattle has a bushel of picks, and by virtue of drafting well, has room to spend at QB.

A Super Bowl-winning head coach in Pete Carroll and a Super Bowl-winning QB in Rodgers! What could go wrong?

For Cowherd to be right ...

*Rodgers would have to be deemed worth twice the money ($60 million) that it might cost to keep MVP candidate Geno Smith.

*Rodgers, who turns 39 in December, would have to be judged to have enough gas left in the tank. "He's not washed,'' Cowherd insisted, a take that plenty of NFL experts disagree with.

*Rodgers would have to be viewed as being worth two premium picks - picks that Seattle could otherwise either use to a) add talent to build around Geno or b) draft an heir at QB.

*Rodgers would have to pledge to be invested in the program - and by "program,'' we don't mean "retiring from football to host 'Jeopardy,' which almost really happened this offseason.

*Rodgers would have to be "made happy,'' something that the Packers have never, ever, ever been able to accomplish, through coaching changes and roster changes and Rodgers threats and power grabs. And no, while Cowherd jokes that Rodgers and the Seattle community are a match - He could "live in a tent'' and drink "psychedelic tea,'' the host says - there is zero evidence that this particular change of scenario would magically cure Rodgers of his curmudgeonliness.

So, in short, it's a great idea, except for the fact that Rodgers is playing poorly, is perpetually pouting, is a drama queen at a level Wilson never dreamed, and would be among the most pricy buys in NFL history.

