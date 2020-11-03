SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

Ailing Seahawks WR Phillip Dorsett Undergoes Foot Surgery, Could Be Done for 2020

CorbinSmithNFL

In early October, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated receiver Phillip Dorsett would have a great opportunity to return to practice coming off the team's bye week.

But with the calendar now flipping to November, the veteran's season now appears to be in jeopardy, as Dorsett posted a photo on Instagram indicating he underwent surgery on his ailing right foot. Per Brady Henderson of ESPN, the procedure was done to remove bone spurs and both the player and team are hoping there's an outside chance he can still return later in the season.

On Monday, when pressed for an update on his status, Carroll told reporters Dorsett was "not doing well" and wouldn't practice anytime soon.

"His foot has really not responded," Carroll said. "We'll let you know - we don't know anything about that yet. But he's not ready to go."

The Seahawks signed Dorsett to a one-year contract in March, hoping he would provide quarterback Russell Wilson with another speedy downfield threat as a complement to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Early in camp, he developed a quick rapport with his new quarterback and looked primed for a breakout season.

Unfortunately, Dorsett exited Seattle's first mock scrimmage with a sore foot, an injury he apparently had dealt with earlier and the team didn't know about when he signed. He tried to ramp up activity to play against New England in Week 2, but he didn't respond favorably and didn't suit up against his former team before being placed on injured reserve the following week.

Since then, Carroll has given mixed reports on his progress and despite the fact he had positive workouts in the past few weeks, it's worth wondering now if he will play at all for the Seahawks this season. When asked about the possibility of surgery, Carroll opted not to offer any more specifics until the team knew more in coming days. Now, it's apparent the team knew he would need a procedure after his latest setback.

"It's not looking good for the near future. He's been doing everything he can and he's frustrated and all that, so in the next couple days we'll get a little more clarity on it."

Without Dorsett, David Moore has stepped up in his fourth season, emerging as a viable third weapon for Wilson. He's caught 16 of his 20 targets for 245 yards and scored his third touchdown of the season in Sunday's win over the 49ers. Rookie Freddie Swain has also contributed seven receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown, while Penny Hart has been active all seven games but has yet to receive a target.

While there may still be hope for Dorsett to get right and return at some point - Carroll will have a chance to clarify on a recovery time table on Wednesday - this latest development doesn't bode well for his chances of being able to suit up at all this season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Seahawks Expected to Release Veteran TE Luke Willson

After activating rookie Colby Parkinson from the Non-Football Injury list last week, Willson became expendable with the Seahawks having five tight ends currently on the roster and other positional needs to address moving forward.

CorbinSmithNFL

4 Reasons Why Seahawks Receivers Have Been Criminally Underrated

As the Seahawks score points in bunches unlike any other team in the NFL this season, their duo of star receivers have finally received the attention they deserve. It's been a long time coming in Seattle, where talented receivers have been overlooked for decades. What gives?

Aryanna Prasad

Rejuvenated Duane Brown Crushing Father Time, Playing at All-Pro Level for Seahawks

After injuries dogged him throughout the 2019 campaign, questions persisted about how Brown's ability to bounce back in his 13th season. But the veteran has done more than simply rebound at 35 years of age - he's playing as well as he has at any point in his illustrious career for the Seahawks.

CorbinSmithNFL

3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers from Seahawks Week 8 Dominating Victory Against 49ers

Hoping to improve to 6-1, Seattle welcomed San Francisco to CenturyLink Field looking to avoid another disappointing finish at the goal line. Luckily, that's exactly what happened as they controlled the game throughout the final 45 minutes of regulation for a 10-point win over their division rivals.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks DE Damontre Moore Receives Lengthy Suspension, Out for Six Weeks

Per an announcement from the NFL, Moore will be suspended for six weeks due to violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy and won't be eligible to return for Seattle until Week 15 against Washington.

CorbinSmithNFL

Learning From Mistakes, DeeJay Dallas Shines as Seahawks Lead Back

While not everything went perfectly for Dallas in his first career NFL start, the fourth-round pick out of Miami shouldered the load for Seattle with multiple running backs sidelined by injury and scored his first two touchdowns in a 37-27 win.

CorbinSmithNFL

Closing Thoughts: Vintage Bobby Wagner Leads Aggressive Seahawks Defense to Win Over 49ers

Finishing with 11 tackles and a pair of sacks, Wagner single-handedly wrecked San Francisco's game plan and the rest of Seattle's defense fed off his energy, helping hold a bitter division rival to just seven points through three quarters in a 37-27 victory.

CorbinSmithNFL

Stephen Sullivan Soaks Up Seahawks Debut, Records First NFL Tackle in Victory

With four defensive starters, including defensive end Benson Mayowa, sidelined due to injury for Sunday's game against San Francisco, Seattle needed unheralded heroes to step up. Thrilled for the opportunity to dress, Sullivan did his part by playing several snaps as a rotational pass rusher in his first NFL game.

CorbinSmithNFL

DK Metcalf, Seahawks Dominate in 37-27 Bounce-Back Win Over 49ers

Easily playing their most complete game of the season for three quarters, the Seahawks shut down the 49ers run game and built a three-score lead in the third quarter, allowing them to coast to an easy 37-27 victory and strengthen their hold on the NFC West.

CorbinSmithNFL

First Half Observations: Seahawks 13, 49ers 7

After a sluggish start, Seattle found its offensive rhythm late in the first quarter and Russell Wilson threw two touchdowns to DK Metcalf to help the home team build a slim six-point halftime advantage at CenturyLink Field.

CorbinSmithNFL