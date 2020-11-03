Ailing Seahawks WR Phillip Dorsett Undergoes Foot Surgery, Could Be Done for 2020

In early October, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated receiver Phillip Dorsett would have a great opportunity to return to practice coming off the team's bye week.

But with the calendar now flipping to November, the veteran's season now appears to be in jeopardy, as Dorsett posted a photo on Instagram indicating he underwent surgery on his ailing right foot. Per Brady Henderson of ESPN, the procedure was done to remove bone spurs and both the player and team are hoping there's an outside chance he can still return later in the season.

On Monday, when pressed for an update on his status, Carroll told reporters Dorsett was "not doing well" and wouldn't practice anytime soon.

"His foot has really not responded," Carroll said. "We'll let you know - we don't know anything about that yet. But he's not ready to go."

The Seahawks signed Dorsett to a one-year contract in March, hoping he would provide quarterback Russell Wilson with another speedy downfield threat as a complement to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Early in camp, he developed a quick rapport with his new quarterback and looked primed for a breakout season.

Unfortunately, Dorsett exited Seattle's first mock scrimmage with a sore foot, an injury he apparently had dealt with earlier and the team didn't know about when he signed. He tried to ramp up activity to play against New England in Week 2, but he didn't respond favorably and didn't suit up against his former team before being placed on injured reserve the following week.

Since then, Carroll has given mixed reports on his progress and despite the fact he had positive workouts in the past few weeks, it's worth wondering now if he will play at all for the Seahawks this season. When asked about the possibility of surgery, Carroll opted not to offer any more specifics until the team knew more in coming days. Now, it's apparent the team knew he would need a procedure after his latest setback.

"It's not looking good for the near future. He's been doing everything he can and he's frustrated and all that, so in the next couple days we'll get a little more clarity on it."

Without Dorsett, David Moore has stepped up in his fourth season, emerging as a viable third weapon for Wilson. He's caught 16 of his 20 targets for 245 yards and scored his third touchdown of the season in Sunday's win over the 49ers. Rookie Freddie Swain has also contributed seven receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown, while Penny Hart has been active all seven games but has yet to receive a target.

While there may still be hope for Dorsett to get right and return at some point - Carroll will have a chance to clarify on a recovery time table on Wednesday - this latest development doesn't bode well for his chances of being able to suit up at all this season.