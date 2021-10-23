Alex Collins, Darrell Taylor Headline Quartet of Questionable Seahawks to Play vs. Saints

If there's good news heading towards Monday's matchup at Lumen Field, Seattle didn't rule any players out, suggesting the team could be close to full strength after losing several players to injuries in the first half in last week's loss in Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, the Seahawks could be without their top draft pick for a while longer.

Heading into Monday's prime time contest against the Saints, the Seahawks expect to have running back Alex Collins available after missing practice time this week with a groin injury.

Collins, who rushed for a season-high 101 yards and a touchdown in a 23-20 loss to the Steelers last Sunday, exited the game late in the fourth quarter and did not return in overtime. After the game, coach Pete Carroll indicated he suffered hip and glute injuries and was also dealing with cramps.

Although Carroll told reporters on Thursday that Collins would practice, he did not participate in Seattle's first two sessions of the week and received a questionable designation on the final injury report. However, Carroll said on Saturday that he took part in the final practice of the week and will be "ready to go" as part of the team's backfield rotation along with Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer, and DeeJay Dallas on Monday night.

"We were planning on giving him a break on the first day anyway," Carroll said. "We gave him one more just to bounce back and he looked fine, so he'll be part of the rotation."

While Collins should be able to suit up against the Saints, Carroll wasn't as committal on the status of linebacker Darrell Taylor and guard Damien Lewis, who both missed practice time this week recovering from neck and shoulder injuries respectively.

When Taylor was carted off on a stretcher in the fourth quarter of Seattle's loss in Pittsburgh, few could have expected he would have a chance to play the following week. But Carroll reiterated he's dealing with only a stiff neck at this point and that the team will wait until game time to decide whether or not he will be active.

"I think he's doing really well and he's anxious to play and excited about that," Carroll commented. "I'll be surprised if he doesn't, but just make sure, you know, the work he did today was the most he did this week and let's just see how he comes back tomorrow."

As for Lewis, who Carroll said suffered an AC joint sprain after the game, he participated in Saturday's walk through and will also be a game-time decision. If he can't play, Jamarco Jones will once again take his place at left guard and third-year blocker Phil Haynes may be elevated from the practice squad.

Despite being sidelined at Friday's practice and being limited on Saturday, DK Metcalf didn't receive a final injury designation and will start for the Seahawks against the Saints. Per Carroll, the team has been giving him rest time with a sore foot to not "overdue it" with him.

Wrapping up Seattle's final injury report, second-year cornerback John Reid "cramped up" on Friday according to Carroll and he's listed as questionable to play against New Orleans with a sore knee.

In additional injury news, though rookie receiver Dee Eskridge will be eligible to return from injured reserve next week, Carroll offered an ominous report on his situation as he tries to come back from a severe concussion. When asked for an update on his status, the coach indicated he traveled out of town to receive additional tests and he hasn't talked to him this week.

Eskridge, a second-round pick out of Western Michigan, has been out since taking a shot to the head in the fourth quarter of a season-opening win over the Colts and was placed on injured reserve two weeks ago.

As Carroll noted, the Seahawks will re-assess Eskridge's status next week once he returns to the team. But the fact the speedy wideout is seeking additional medical help away from the team six weeks after his injury isn't an encouraging development, at least for his prognosis as it pertains to returning to the field soon.

Carroll didn't have much to say in regard to updates on Russell Wilson or Chris Carson, who will remain on injured reserve for at least two more weeks. The coach couldn't confirm whether or not the quarterback would have pins removed from his surgically-repaired right middle finger next week, while Carson has been "working hard" and there's no timetable on his potential return from a neck injury.