All-22 Review: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett's Top 5 Plays of 2019

Coming off a breakout 2018 season, Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett faced his toughest test yet replacing Pro Bowl talent and long-time fan favorite Doug Baldwin, who retired last May due to chronic injury issues.

But if Lockett was impacted at all by the pressure of replacing Baldwin, it didn't show in his on-field performance. Taking full advantage of his first opportunity as Seattle's No. 1 receiver, he caught a career-high 82 receptions and surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his five-year NFL career.

Targeted by quarterback Russell Wilson 110 times, 40 more than in 2018, Lockett posted an impressive 74.5 percent catch rate and hauled in eight touchdowns, the second-highest total of his career. If not for being slowed down by a bruised shin for a few weeks in November, he may have had a shot at All-Pro consideration.

Though he did it in a far different fashion than Baldwin did during his eight seasons with the franchise, the former Kansas State standout also took on a greater leadership role for the Seahawks last season.

Without further ado, looking back at Lockett's sensational campaign, let's look back at the star receiver's top five plays from 2019. Which ones make the cut?