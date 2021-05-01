Analysis: D'Wayne Eskridge Adds Another Dynamic Weapon to Seahawks' Passing Arsenal

The Seahawks were expected to take a receiver to complement DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but few projected Eskridge would be the selection in round two. But his ability to hit a home run any time he touches the football should mesh perfectly with Russell Wilson in Shane Waldron's offensive scheme.

Deciding against trading down despite having only three picks entering the 2021 NFL Draft, the Seahawks added another electric weapon alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, selecting Western Michigan receiver D'Wayne Eskridge with the No. 56 overall pick in the second round.

Formerly a high school running back, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound Eskridge opened his collegiate career with the Broncos bouncing back and forth between cornerback and receiver. He showed flashes of big play ability, averaging more than 20 yards per reception during the 2018 season, but struggled to find consistency in the MAC conference.

However, Eskridge finally found a home on offense as a senior, roasting opponents with 768 receiving yards on 33 receptions for a 23.3 yards per reception average and eight touchdowns in just six games during an abbreviated 2020 season. He also starred on special teams, returning 17 kickoffs for 467 yards and a touchdown, emerging as one of the country's most lethal playmakers. He led all FCS players with 213 all-purpose yards per game a year ago.

Playing both sides of the ball hindered Eskridge's development in some regards and a broken clavicle in 2019 didn't help either, as he's not a standout route runner and hasn't shown consistency catching passes in traffic. But he offers legitimate sub-4.40 40-yard dash speed and knows how to track the football downfield, as he torched opposing secondaries with three touchdowns of 72 yards or more last season.

Eskridge also creates significant damage after the catch thanks to elite initial burst and wiggle in open field, bolstering an area where the Seahawks have been lacking for the past several years. Last season, New offensive coordinator Shane Waldron will likely want to incorporate him some in the run game on jet sweeps as well to capitalize on his explosiveness.

Looking at Seattle's roster as constructed, the team certainly could have picked Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey or Wisconsin Whitewater center Quinn Meinerz. But depth was lacking at the receiver position after losing David Moore and Phillip Dorsett in free agency, thus making the decision to pick a dynamic wideout like Eskridge all the more understandable. His special teams prowess puts a cherry on top.

After starring in the Senior Bowl, which has always been a critical part of the Seahawks evaluation process, Eskridge brings another home run threat to the equation that will make life even tougher for opposing cornerbacks and safeties playing alongside Metcalf and Lockett. He should be able to step in and contribute right away on offense and special teams, making this a quality selection for the franchise on day two.