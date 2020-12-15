As Injuries Mount, Chad Wheeler Comes Through for Seahawks in Trenches

Already without Cedric Ogbuehi and Jamarco Jones on Sunday, Wheeler once again was thrust into the lineup when Brandon Shell tweaked a high ankle sprain late in the first half. Stepping up when his team needed him most, he turned in one of the best performances of his career in a 40-3 romp over the Jets.

RENTON, WA - Over the course of the 2020 season, the Seahawks have dealt with a litany of injuries, with certain positional groups affected more than others. Most notably, the team has had issues keeping cornerbacks and safeties healthy in the secondary and the backfield tandem of Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde have missed a combined eight games.

Most recently, Seattle has been bit especially hard by the injury bug along the offensive line. Center Ethan Pocic missed a pair of starts with a concussion, right tackle Brandon Shell sat out two weeks with a high ankle sprain, and rookie right guard Damien Lewis has been gutting out a hip injury.

Even with Shell slated to return to the lineup against the Jets on Sunday, the Seahawks entered the game with significant depth concerns at both tackle spots. For a second straight week, Cedric Ogbuehi was inactive with a calf injury and third-string option Jamarco Jones pulled his groin in a Week 13 loss to the Giants, leaving the team extremely short-handed at the position.

With undrafted rookie Tommy Champion as the only other option available, Seattle once again turned to Chad Wheeler. Having already been elevated from the practice squad twice, the fourth-year veteran was signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday to serve as insurance behind Shell and left tackle Duane Brown.

As the Seahawks were in the midst of a scoring drive holding a 14-point lead late in the second quarter, Shell tweaked his ankle and limped off the field, pressing Wheeler back into action for the second straight game.

"He's been really important to us because he's real flexible," Carroll said in regard to Wheeler's performance on Monday. "He plays left side, he played left and right in this game. He's also prepared to play guard for us, so his versatility has become really important here down the stretch as we're trying to keep everybody healthy."

Previously starting 19 games for the Giants in 2017 and 2018, there's nothing flashy about Wheeler's game. Just one week earlier, playing his first regular season snaps in nearly two full seasons after replacing Jones while going against his former team, he didn't look comfortable at all, as he was bullied off the edge frequently and surrendered a sack and two pressures on just 20 snaps.

But the 6-foot-7, 312-pound Wheeler made a statement after subbing in for Shell on Sunday, looking like a different player against the Jets, particularly in his pass sets. Moving far more comfortably and using his hands and feet in harmony, he only allowed one pressure on 18 pass blocking reps, earning a strong 76.7 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Where Wheeler really stood out was in the run game, where he won both with power and surprising athleticism to help the Seahawks rush for over 170 yards on the afternoon, earning a 75.8 grade from PFF.

Early in the third quarter, with Seattle in command up 23-3, Wheeler hooked defensive end Harvey Langi outside while Lewis down-blocked Jabari Zuniga on a second down outside zone run, creating a crease the size of Kansas for Carson to accelerate through for a 28-yard gain. On two other occasions, he took superb angles climbing to the second level and pancaked linebackers.

When the Seahawks ran behind Wheeler and Lewis on the right side, they amassed 68 yards on just eight carries, averaging 8.5 yards per rush and producing two explosive 10-plus yard runs.

"He's a real battler, you know? He's a Trojan and so he fought hard," Carroll stated, referencing Wheeler's time at USC where he was a First-Team All Pac-12 selection. "He fought hard just like he's supposed to and all that. His flexibility is really what's most crucial right now."

Though Ogbuehi could return to practice this week, Shell's status remains uncertain and Carroll didn't provide any updates on Jones' situation heading into a Week 15 road trip against the Washington Football Team. With the group dealing with numerous injuries, Wheeler will be prepared to play if needed, facing a far stiffer test this time around.

Boasting one of the most athletic and talented edge rushing groups in the NFL, Washington has a pair of recent first-round picks in Chase Young and Montez Sweat who have been terrorizing opposing quarterbacks all season long with 12.5 combined sacks and 22 quarterback hits. Veteran Ryan Kerrigan also has 5.5 sacks and remains a reliable reserve behind them.

After holding his own against the Jets, however, the Seahawks should at least have a sliver of confidence in Wheeler's ability to step in and provide serviceable blocking off the right side if Shell and Ogbuehi aren't quite ready.