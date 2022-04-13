Pondering Future, Baker Mayfield Tabs Seahawks as Likely Landing Spot

Speaking for the first time publicly since Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson, Mayfield highlighted Seattle as a potential suitor, though he doesn't know where he will wind up playing next

As he continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery and waits for the opportunity to land with a new team, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield broke weeks of silence and weighed in on his uncertain future.

Recently joining the "Ya Never Know" podcast, Mayfield called out the Browns for how they have handled their quarterback situation, admitting he feels "100 percent" disrespected by the organization after they initially named him their starter for the 2022 season. They then turned around and traded multiple first-round picks to the Texans for Deshaun Watson, who still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, and gave him a fully-guaranteed contract worth $230 million.

"I was told one thing, and they completely did another," Mayfield said of his lost faith in the Browns. "That's what I'm in the middle of right now. And you know what? I got my taste of it because I’ve had four different head coaches in four years. 2021 was miserable — bunch of different coordinators. I’m just looking for stabilization right now.”

Poised to eventually be traded or released, Mayfield find himself in a holding pattern with the 2022 NFL Draft only two weeks away. While Cleveland hasn't been in a rush to move him to this point, the franchise already has made moves in preparation for the former No. 1 overall pick's eventual departure. Last month, they signed veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who will provide an experienced backup behind Watson in case he receives a suspension from the NFL and misses time next season.

As far as where Mayfield envisions himself playing next year, the fifth-year signal caller has "no clue" where he will end up, especially after the Colts traded for veteran Matt Ryan a few weeks ago. Reports previously surfaced indicating he hoped to end up in the Circle City. However, when asked to predict where he would play, he identified the Seahawks as the most likely landing spot.

"Oh man, if this would've been about a week and a half ago, I would've said Indianapolis," Mayfield responsed. "Um... Seattle? I mean it'd probably be the most likely option. But even then, I have no idea."

Since Seattle traded star Russell Wilson to Denver on March 16 and Mayfield issued an unofficial farewell to fans on social media, the team has been linked to the disgruntled quarterback as a potential suitor. Currently, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason are the only quarterbacks on the roster, while Geno Smith has been in negotiations to return for a fourth season.

It remains unknown whether or not the Seahawks plan to draft a quarterback later this month. They did host Cincinnati standout Desmond Ridder at the VMAC this week and previously met with Liberty's Malik Willis, North Carolina's Sam Howell, and Mississippi's Matt Corral earlier in the pre-draft process. They had at least one coach in attendance for pro day workouts for those prospects as well as Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, so they've done their due diligence.

At the same time, coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have spoken highly of Lock's upside despite his struggles with the Broncos in his first three NFL seasons. Only 25 years old, they still maintain the belief he could be a starting quarterback in the league with a change of scenery and held him in high regard coming out of Missouri in 2019.

Regardless, the soon-to-be 27-year old Mayfield would present a possible upgrade if available at the right price. Two years ago, he led Cleveland to an 11-5 record while throwing 26 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions. His production took a huge hit last year, but he was playing at well below 100 percent with a bum left shoulder for a team battered by injuries.

Per sources, Seattle has balked at the idea of taking on Mayfield's fully guaranteed $18.585 million contract in 2022, especially in return for draft compensation. As things stand, Cleveland is backed into a corner with no leverage to speak of, which is why teams haven't been rushing to make an offer to acquire him.

Once the draft unfolds, clarity about Mayfield's future should come to light. If Seattle doesn't invest a high draft pick at the quarterback position and Cleveland is willing to eat a large chunk of his salary to facilitate a deal, then a trade could still be on the table. But it's also possible Cleveland may be forced to release him outright and just absorb the massive dead cap hit.

Either way, while Mayfield may hope the Seahawks want to bring him on board to compete for a starting job, his comments don't mean something will happen on that front. For the time being, with everything out of his control, he knows he's going to have to sit tight and wait patiently to see where his next playing destination will be.

“I’m in a good place right now. I have no clue where I’m going. I have no idea where I’m going, but I’m not nervous. I’m going to control what I can control. That’s what it’s about.”