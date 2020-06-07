Bobby Wagner Eager to Pass Knowledge to Seahawks First-Round Pick Jordyn Brooks

During the past two drafts, Seahawks general manager John Schneider has been proactive adding young talent to the team's linebacker group with sights on the future.

In 2019, Schneider used a third-round pick on Utah standout Cody Barton and a fifth-round pick on Washington tackling machine Ben Burr-Kirven. Then in April, just one year after drafting those two players, he pulled off a bit of a stunner by using Seattle's first-round pick on Texas Tech's Jordyn Brooks.

Given the amount of draft capital invested at the position recently, it would be easy to understand why veterans Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright would feel uneasy about their job security. But in the case of Wagner, he doesn't feel threatened at all by the additions and wants to be actively involved in their development.

“If you all go back and listen to what I’ve said over the years, I’ve always been wanting to give away knowledge to anybody that comes and asks for the knowledge,” Wagner said during a Zoom press conference with local media. “At the end of the day this is bigger than just football to me. This is young men getting a chance live out their dream and provide for their family. That’s how I see it."

When asked specifically about Brooks, Wagner thinks "it's going to be really fun" working with the former Red Raiders star, who surpassed 100 tackles and made 20 tackles for loss in his final collegiate season.

"I don’t really see it the way everybody else sees it. I’m not going to sit here and just not speak to him or whatever. I want him to be as successful as possible, I want him to do as great as possible and I’m excited to have him. I think it’s going to be really fun.”

Entering his ninth NFL season and set to turn 30 later this month, Wagner hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. While admitting he and the defense as a whole can play better, he still led the NFL with 159 tackles in 2019, earning his fifth First-Team All-Pro selection and a sixth Pro Bowl nod.

Wright, who will be entering the final year of his contract, underwent shoulder surgery earlier this offseason but looks to be ahead of schedule in his recovery. Schneider indicated in a radio interview following the draft the 10th year veteran could move to strongside linebacker, opening the door for Brooks to earn playing time at weakside linebacker right away for Seattle.

Embracing the role of a mentor, Wagner will have a chance to show the talented rookie the ropes as he acclimates to playing at the next level. As one of the team's primary leaders, he feels it is his responsibility to pass on everything he's learned to young players like Brooks to give them the best chance to succeed.

“I think as an older player, I want to see the guys do better from every aspect, whether it’s on the field and off the field,” Wagner continued. “Players come in and they don’t leave with what they came in with. I’ve seen it firsthand. And so if I can help players come in and leave with more than they came with, than I feel like I did a good job of leading."

Once the Seahawks return to the field, Wagner and Wright should remain fixtures in the starting lineup. But increasing competition at linebacker won't stop them from fulfilling their leadership duties and providing support to help young players get up to speed for the upcoming season.