SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Bobby Wagner Expects More From Himself, Seahawks' Defense in 2020

Corbin Smith

For the vast majority of NFL linebackers, Bobby Wagner's 2019 production would easily have been a career year. Earning his fifth First-Team All-Pro selection, he led the NFL with 159 tackles, produced six passes defensed, and chipped in with 3.0 sacks.

But as one of the best linebackers of his era, Wagner wasn't pleased with his overall performance and felt the Seahawks as a unit performed well below expectations. Heading into 2020, he's confident the team will "push" for a higher standard of play.

“I think we’re hungry,” Wagner stated during a Zoom press conference with reporters. “I think we can look back defensively, from last year, and really know that we didn’t play to the level that we could’ve played. We don’t want to lower the standard. The standard is set. We want to make sure that we reach that standard and push that standard up. I plan on being better. I think our defense plans on being better. I feel like that gives us a lot of optimism.”

A far cry from the "Legion of Boom" units that dominated the league from 2012 to 2015, Seattle gave up 24.9 points per game, ranking 22nd in the NFL. They gave up nearly five yards per carry, finishing 26th overall in DVOA defending the run. Though they were slightly better with a 15th overall ranking in DVOA against the pass, an underwhelming pass rush ranked 31st in pressure rate and sack rate.

Even considering his tackle numbers, Wagner didn't have the best season of his career either. Per Pro Football Reference, he missed 10 tackles last season, an uncharacteristically high number for the perennial All-Pro. Quarterbacks also posted a 108.2 passer rating targeting him in coverage, completing 80 percent of their passes for 657 yards and two touchdowns.

While still receiving a respectable 76.1 grade from Pro Football Focus, Wagner's below-average 65.7 coverage grade fell well short of his normal standards. In 2018, he received an elite 95.3 grade in the same category.

After trading for Jadeveon Clowney and signing Ziggy Ansah in free agency, Wagner and the Seahawks simply didn't come close to meeting lofty expectations. Injuries played a part, of course, but the group didn't seem to gel as hoped.

Reflecting on last season as well as looking towards the future, the star defender emphasized developing chemistry on defense matters just as much as pure talent.

“We’ve had multiple seasons where our defense, if you look at it on paper, you sit there and look down at the list and say, ‘Oh, this defense should perform like this,’” Wagner remarked. “And we don’t necessarily perform to that expectation. How things look on paper is just paper. But until we kind of get out there and practice together, be around one another and grow, that’s kind of where you get everything.”

In regards to why fans should be optimistic about the defense taking a step forward next season, Wagner immediately cited the return of Quandre Diggs. Acquired from the Lions before the trade deadline, he immediately provided Seattle's defense with a boost as the team's new starting free safety.

Even with Clowney being unsigned, the Seahawks have also addressed the pass rush by re-signing Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa along with drafting Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson. In the secondary, cornerback Quinton Dunbar has flashed Pro Bowl talent when healthy and could take his game to the next level with his new team.

While that group may lack the star power of the players acquired last offseason, those additions coupled with the presence of Diggs for a full season have Wagner fired up about the potential for Seattle's defense in 2020. He views last season as an aberration and expects a strong bounce back campaign once they return to the field.

“Having somebody like Q. Diggs for a whole season will change things and it’s just one example. I think we have great leadership. I think we’re hungry. Personally, I can’t wait to get back out there on the field and do what we’ve always been doing.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Russell Wilson coming in at No. 7 in PFF's best players ranking.

Corbin Smith

Available Again, Seahawks Should Take Flier on DT Timmy Jernigan

Seattle lacks game experience on the roster behind Jarran Reed and Poona Ford at defensive tackle. Jernigan could immediately bolster depth at the position, assuming he can pass a physical.

Nick Lee

Colby Parkinson Becomes First Seahawks Rookie to Sign Contract

Players haven't had much urgency to sign their rookie deals without offseason programs taking place due to COVID-19. But Parkinson's signing should spurn other Seahawks rookies to do the same in the near future as training camp nears.

Corbin Smith

by

VimFuego

Bobby Wagner: 'Teaching the Truth' Critical to Improving Race Relations

With demonstrations taking place across the United States following the death of George Floyd, Wagner spoke candidly about how improving education would go a long way towards addressing current social justice issues.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks 2020 Opponent Breakdown: Vikings

With two old school coaches on the sidelines who preach many of the same philosophies, Seattle and Minnesota have developed an out of division rivalry in recent seasons and will duke it out in prime time for a third straight year at CenturyLink Field.

Corbin Smith

Analysis: Who Holds Early Edge in Seahawks Backup Quarterback Battle?

Seattle re-signed Geno Smith recently to provide a veteran presence behind Russell Wilson, but Anthony Gordon brings a lot of intriguing traits to the table as a viable competitor for the backup gig.

Corbin Smith

Powerful statement coming from Russell Wilson.

Corbin Smith

Analysis: Post-Offseason Seahawks 53-Man Roster Projection

Training camp remains two months away, but it's never too early to project which players will make Seattle's initial roster heading into the 2020 regular season.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Offseason Profile: Marquise Blair

While Blair's rookie campaign was far from perfect, he made every snap count while filling in for the injured Bradley McDougald. Now entering his sophomore season, what's next for the 2019 second-round pick?

Thomas Hall10

Preseason Cut/Trade Candidates for Seahawks to Track in AFC South

The Seahawks are no strangers to adding talent after the third wave of free agency. They could do it again this offseason as other teams start to cut and trade players while finalizing 53-man rosters.

Colby Patnode